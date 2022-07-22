Olu Oluwatimi announced to Rimington Trophy Watch List

After being a Rimington Trophy finalist last season, Olu Oluwatimi was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Friday morning for the 2022 football season.

Oluwatimi has joined the Wolverines as a graduate transfer after playing for the Virginia Cavaliers the past three seasons. The 310-pound center started 32 consecutive games for Virginia and played 910 snaps in 2021 which was the most of an ACC center. Oluwatimi was the first Rimington Trophy finalist in Virginia’s program history, and he was also named a second-team All-American in 2021.

Last season, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy.

The Rimington Trophy worked with PFF to put together a top-40 center watch list for the coveted trophy. In 2021 PFF ranked Oluwatimi the third-best run blocking center when he posted a 90.2 grade.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in Division I College Football.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

You can see the full watch list below.

CONFERENCE SCHOOL FIRST NAME LAST NAME CLASS

ACC

Clemson Will Putnam SR

Miami Jakai Clark JR

North Carolina State Grant Gibson RS GRAD

Virginia Tech Johnny Jordan GRAD

Wake Forest Michael Jurgens JR

American

Memphis Jacob Likes RS JR

Tulane Sincere Haynesworth JR

UCF Matt Lee RS JR

Big 12

Baylor Jacob Gall GRAD

Iowa State Trevor Downing RS SR

Kansas Mike Novitsky RS SR

Oklahoma State Preston Wilson SR JR

TCU Steve Avila SR

West Virginia Zach Frazier SO

Big Ten

Michigan Olu Oluwatimi GRAD

Minnesota John Michael Schmitz SR

Ohio State Luke Wypler Jr JR

Penn State Juice Scruggs RS SR

Purdue Gus Hartwig RS SO

Wisconsin Joe Tippmann JR

C-USA

UAB Will Rykard RS JR

WKU Rusty Staats RS JR

Independent

BYU Connor Pay RS SO

Notre Dame Jarett Patterson GRAD

MAC

Western Michigan Jacob Gideon RS SO

Mountain West

San Diego State Alama Uluave SR

PAC-12

California Matthew Cindric SR

Oregon Alex Forsyth SR

Oregon State Jake Levengood RS JR

Stanford Drake Nugent SR

USC Brett Neilon RS SR

SEC

Arkansas Ricky Stromberg SR

Auburn Nick Brahms SR

Florida Kingsley Eguakun RS SO

Georgia Sedrick Van Pran RS SO

Mississippi State LaQuinston Sharp RS SR

Texas A&M Bryce Foster SO

Sun Belt

Coastal Carolina Willie Lampkin JR

Georgia State Malik Sumter RS SR

Troy Jake Andrews JR