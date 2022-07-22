Olu Oluwatimi announced to Rimington Trophy Watch List
After being a Rimington Trophy finalist last season, Olu Oluwatimi was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Friday morning for the 2022 football season.
Oluwatimi has joined the Wolverines as a graduate transfer after playing for the Virginia Cavaliers the past three seasons. The 310-pound center started 32 consecutive games for Virginia and played 910 snaps in 2021 which was the most of an ACC center. Oluwatimi was the first Rimington Trophy finalist in Virginia’s program history, and he was also named a second-team All-American in 2021.
Last season, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy.
The Rimington Trophy worked with PFF to put together a top-40 center watch list for the coveted trophy. In 2021 PFF ranked Oluwatimi the third-best run blocking center when he posted a 90.2 grade.
The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in Division I College Football.
Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.
You can see the full watch list below.
CONFERENCE SCHOOL FIRST NAME LAST NAME CLASS
ACC
Clemson Will Putnam SR
Miami Jakai Clark JR
North Carolina State Grant Gibson RS GRAD
Virginia Tech Johnny Jordan GRAD
Wake Forest Michael Jurgens JR
American
Memphis Jacob Likes RS JR
Tulane Sincere Haynesworth JR
UCF Matt Lee RS JR
Big 12
Baylor Jacob Gall GRAD
Iowa State Trevor Downing RS SR
Kansas Mike Novitsky RS SR
Oklahoma State Preston Wilson SR JR
TCU Steve Avila SR
West Virginia Zach Frazier SO
Big Ten
Michigan Olu Oluwatimi GRAD
Minnesota John Michael Schmitz SR
Ohio State Luke Wypler Jr JR
Penn State Juice Scruggs RS SR
Purdue Gus Hartwig RS SO
Wisconsin Joe Tippmann JR
C-USA
UAB Will Rykard RS JR
WKU Rusty Staats RS JR
Independent
BYU Connor Pay RS SO
Notre Dame Jarett Patterson GRAD
MAC
Western Michigan Jacob Gideon RS SO
Mountain West
San Diego State Alama Uluave SR
PAC-12
California Matthew Cindric SR
Oregon Alex Forsyth SR
Oregon State Jake Levengood RS JR
Stanford Drake Nugent SR
USC Brett Neilon RS SR
SEC
Arkansas Ricky Stromberg SR
Auburn Nick Brahms SR
Florida Kingsley Eguakun RS SO
Georgia Sedrick Van Pran RS SO
Mississippi State LaQuinston Sharp RS SR
Texas A&M Bryce Foster SO
Sun Belt
Coastal Carolina Willie Lampkin JR
Georgia State Malik Sumter RS SR
Troy Jake Andrews JR
