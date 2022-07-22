ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Olu Oluwatimi announced to Rimington Trophy Watch List

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3wyt_0gp5nY1D00

After being a Rimington Trophy finalist last season, Olu Oluwatimi was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Friday morning for the 2022 football season.

Oluwatimi has joined the Wolverines as a graduate transfer after playing for the Virginia Cavaliers the past three seasons. The 310-pound center started 32 consecutive games for Virginia and played 910 snaps in 2021 which was the most of an ACC center. Oluwatimi was the first Rimington Trophy finalist in Virginia’s program history, and he was also named a second-team All-American in 2021.

Last season, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy.

The Rimington Trophy worked with PFF to put together a top-40 center watch list for the coveted trophy. In 2021 PFF ranked Oluwatimi the third-best run blocking center when he posted a 90.2 grade.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in Division I College Football.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

You can see the full watch list below.

CONFERENCE SCHOOL FIRST NAME LAST NAME CLASS

ACC

Clemson Will Putnam SR

Miami Jakai Clark JR

North Carolina State Grant Gibson RS GRAD

Virginia Tech Johnny Jordan GRAD

Wake Forest Michael Jurgens JR

American

Memphis Jacob Likes RS JR

Tulane Sincere Haynesworth JR

UCF Matt Lee RS JR

Big 12

Baylor Jacob Gall GRAD

Iowa State Trevor Downing RS SR

Kansas Mike Novitsky RS SR

Oklahoma State Preston Wilson SR JR

TCU Steve Avila SR

West Virginia Zach Frazier SO

Big Ten

Michigan Olu Oluwatimi GRAD

Minnesota John Michael Schmitz SR

Ohio State Luke Wypler Jr JR

Penn State Juice Scruggs RS SR

Purdue Gus Hartwig RS SO

Wisconsin Joe Tippmann JR

C-USA

UAB Will Rykard RS JR

WKU Rusty Staats RS JR

Independent

BYU Connor Pay RS SO

Notre Dame Jarett Patterson GRAD

MAC

Western Michigan Jacob Gideon RS SO

Mountain West

San Diego State Alama Uluave SR

PAC-12

California Matthew Cindric SR

Oregon Alex Forsyth SR

Oregon State Jake Levengood RS JR

Stanford Drake Nugent SR

USC Brett Neilon RS SR

SEC

Arkansas Ricky Stromberg SR

Auburn Nick Brahms SR

Florida Kingsley Eguakun RS SO

Georgia Sedrick Van Pran RS SO

Mississippi State LaQuinston Sharp RS SR

Texas A&M Bryce Foster SO

Sun Belt

Coastal Carolina Willie Lampkin JR

Georgia State Malik Sumter RS SR

Troy Jake Andrews JR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Minnesota State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Ohio State
Charlottesville, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Preston Wilson
Person
Dave Rimington
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Bears signing OL Michael Schofield

The Chicago Bears got better along the interior of the offensive line with the addition of Michael Schofield, who is signing with the team per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Schofield, who worked out for the Bears on Sunday, comes to Chicago with experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line. But he figures to be your starter at right guard heading into the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Clemson Tigers Football Schedule: Downloadable Wallpaper

Never miss a game this season with our College Wire downloadable 2022  Clemson Tigers football schedule. Use it as wallpaper for your lock screen on your smartphone. Also, please share it with friends so they have the schedule with them at all times too! Download the 2022 Clemson Tigers football schedule here. List A look at the Clemson Tigers 2022 football schedule
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jr Jr#American Football#The Virginia Cavaliers#All American#Pff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big recruiting target visiting UNC basketball on Monday

The UNC basketball program is hosting a big recruiting target on campus for an official visit on Monday. Per Inside Carolina, four-star power forward T.J. Power is on campus for an official visit just days after having an impressive showing at the Peach Jam in Georgia. Per the report, the forward and his family decided to drive from the event to UNC and take an official visit, allowing him to communicate with the staff while he is there. On Sunday, his family drove to the Triangle area to visit with family. And on Monday, he’ll be on Carolina’s campus for an official...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC freshman Seth Trimble meets with Vince Carter

Former UNC guard Vince Carter isn’t shy about his love for the North Carolina basketball program. He also does as much as he can to give back to the team whenever he can. Over the weekend, he met with current UNC basketball freshman guard Seth Trimble.  Trimble was the highest-ranked member of the 2022 recruiting class for Carolina, ranked No. 35 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. His role will be extremely valuable this season, being the primary backup guard for Caleb Love and RJ Davis – a role UNC didn’t have last year.  Trimble, like Carter, is a highlight reel waiting to happen....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Murphy named to Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy watch list

UNC defensive lineman Myles Murphy took a big step forward in his development with a big 2021 campaign for the Tar Heels. The Greensboro, North Carolina native started in all 13 games for the Tar Heels last season recording four sacks and landing on the All-ACC second team. Going into this season, Murphy is a key piece to UNC’s defense and if he improves, the Tar Heels could have a stud in the middle of their defense. But ahead of upcoming season, Murphy is earning some preseason honors. Murphy was named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Outland...
GREENSBORO, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Riley Moss named to the 2022 Nagurski Trophy watch list

Surprise, surprise. Iowa seniors Jack Campbell and Riley Moss appear on yet another award watchlist. This time the two defenders have been named to the Nagurski watchlist. Few awards carry the amount of prestige for defensive players like the Nagurski Trophy. Awarded annually since 1993 by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the award recognizes the best defensive player in the nation. The winners list reads off like a Hall of Fame ballot, featuring Warren Sapp, Charles Woodson, Ndamukong Suh, Luke Kuechly, and Aaron Donald. Some winners in recent years include Josh Allen, Chase Young, and last year’s winner, Will Anderson. Campbell...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy