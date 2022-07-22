ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Zoo celebrates birth of Eastern black rhino calf and needs help coming up with name

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
There's a new kid at the Cleveland Zoo.

And she has a face that just about everyone could love.

The zoo announced Friday the birth of a rhino calf.

The species is considered critically endangered with less than 750 remaining in the wild as a result of illegal poaching of rhino horn and habitat loss.

To celebrate the birth, the zoo is asking northern Ohio to help name the calf and help raise money to support conservation efforts.

Zoo guests can vote via donation at the zoo's Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve or online at FutureForWildlife.org/RhinoNaming.

The names being considered include:

  • Ali – meaning supreme
  • Anika – meaning sweet
  • Dalia – meaning gentle

The name with the highest donations by Aug. 5 will be the winner.

This marks Kibibbi’s third calf and her second with dad, Forrest.

This latest birth is the first at the zoo since the 2020 opening of the new Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

