Scott Piercy stood on the eighth tee on Sunday with a five-stroke lead and one hand on the 3M Open trophy. Yet, just as a level of comfort was appearing to surface, the 43-year-old felt a shock to his system, carding four bogeys and an ugly triple-bogey over his next seven holes. What was his loss was Tony Finau's gain, as the 32-year-old was the man to seize the opportunity and ultimately claim victory at the 2022 3M Open.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO