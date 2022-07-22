ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercersburg, PA

Men jailed for Maryland pharmacy burglary charged with Mercersburg break-in

By Staff reports
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago
Charges have been filed against three men for an early morning break-in at Mercersburg’s Modnur Pharmacy on April 1.

The three have been held at Wicomico County Corrections in Salisbury, Md., since they were caught by Maryland State Police while allegedly burglarizing a pharmacy, also in Salisbury, early on April 12, according to a report from the Mercersburg Police Department.

In April:Burglars are in and out of Mercersburg pharmacy in 3 minutes

William Sherod III, 53, of Bowie, Md., and Harold E. Dorman, 58, and Deontae Tyreak Britton, 29, both of Washington, D.C., are each charged with one count of criminal conspiracy, burglary, criminal use of a communication facility, theft and criminal mischief for the Mercersburg break-in.

Police said Sherod was the lookout while Dorman and Britton broke into the pharmacy at 52 Keefer Drive and stole $500 worth of prescription medicine and $1,600 in cash and checks.

It was three minutes from the time the burglars opened the two sets of front doors with a pry bar — causing about $1,200 in damage — at 3:12 a.m. until they left the building.

Charges were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Jody Eyer in Mercersburg. Arrest warrants were obtained and will be sent to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office to obtain detainers on the three to forward to Maryland, police said.

Law enforcement agencies in Howard County, Md., and Louisa County, Va., assisted with the investigation.

