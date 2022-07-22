ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Woman Sues Date For $10,000 For Standing Her Up

By Tommy Carroll
 4 days ago
A Michigan woman attempts to sue a man for $10,000 for emotional distress because he stood her up for a date. I'm sure you may have had a bad date at one time or at least know someone who has. Perhaps you have been stood up for a date...

Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936

Going back to a time before most of us were born, here's a look at three more Michigan criminals whose stories have slipped under the radar throughout the decades. Wesley Johns aided in stealing a car and shooting a police captain in Kalamazoo – yet, the reward for his capture was a lousy $100. It was August 5, 1936 when Johns, along with accomplice Theodore Bergstedt, were sitting in the stolen vehicle when they were confronted by two police officers. Bergstedt shot one of the officers, Captain D. Williams, and the two felons fled the scene. Johns was also wanted by Bay City authorities for escaping custody and had a handful of aliases.
WLNS

Grand Rapids fingerprint practice declared unconstitutional

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The practice of fingerprinting people without probable cause or a warrant is unconstitutional, the Michigan Supreme Court said Friday. The court unanimously said Grand Rapids police violated the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure. “The fingerprinting of each of the plaintiffs in...
Detroit council calls for probe of racism claim involving electrical company

Th Detroit City Council has weighed in on a lawsuit that accuses a Michigan electrical contractor of permitting racial discrimination and harassment of Black and Hispanic employees, including slurs. Earlier this month, the council passed a resolution urging the city's Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department and the Office of...
Here’s Why Michigan Should Be the Pizza Capital of America

"Welcome to Michigan--Pizza Capital of the US!" Even though pizza's been around in the United States since the early 1900s, its popularity exploded after World War II. Soldiers fell in love with the Italian delicacy while they were stationed overseas, and drove a national craving for pizza that's never let up.
Meet the Republican candidates for Michigan governor

There are five candidates trying to win the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. The primary is on August 2. You can find out more about each of the candidates, and where they stand on various issues below.
Michigan issues 7,300 waivers, $2.4M in refunds for unemployment overpayment

Michigan’s unemployment agency announced another round of waivers and refunds for filers who were overpaid and asked to pay back the overpayment. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced that it has issued waivers to approximately 7,300 state and federal COVID-19 jobless claims from workers in Michigan. The UIA waived the repayment of more than $53.2 million in benefits that were received by claimants, providing much needed relief for Michiganders.
Brimley driving school suspended following investigation by Michigan Department of State

BRIMLEY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday that operations at Bay Mills Ojibwe Driving School have been suspended following an investigation. The investigation by the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) found the school to be in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act.
Michigan mobile home park residents feel stuck as rents climb

When Jim and Connie Grant moved into Swartz Creek Estates west of Flint four years ago, it cost $300 to rent a lot for their mobile home. The retired couple, who lives on social security checks, say they now pay about $530 a month with fees—a 76% increase—and often turn to family for help.
Remembering the 8 Michiganders Who Competed on ‘Survivor’

Reality shows are pretty much commonplace these days. Most, if not all of them, owe a huge debt of gratitude to the O.G. - CBS' Survivor. In May of 2000, sixteen "castaways" were whisked off to Borneo to compete for a then-stunning grand prize of $1,000,000. Men and women of all ages and walks of life would test their mettle against nature's elements in unfamiliar and foreign surroundings. Mental and physical challenges and immunity idols would further help separate the wheat from the chaff. Contestants were then voted off one-by-one, until one remaining survivor was declared that season's winner.
Former Michigan UIA Claims Manager Sentenced In COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

(CBS DETROIT) — A former claims manager with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is sentenced to two years for his involvement in a $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Officials say Jermaine Rose, 43, worked in the department in April 2020 when he used his credentials to approve false claims. Rose worked with individuals who would submit the claims using other people’s names or fictitious people. In exchange, he was paid between $50 and $150 per claim. In addition, some of the people worked with Rose to approve legitimate claims and receive the benefits on an accelerated schedule. Rose...
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Michigan

As we all know, Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America. There are many attractions in this beautiful state, from attractive little villages to famous cities. Furthermore, Michigan is well-known for its tasty food and breathtaking natural surroundings.
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

