WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – American Airlines has announced the addition of one daily departure from the Waco Regional Airport, starting on August 17. This comes as a result of increased demand, as well as continued growth in commercial air transportation. The City of Waco says this will increase service to six daily departures to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and will add an additional 50 seats to the market.

WACO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO