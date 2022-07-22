ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Voting by absentee ballot in Shelby County this August? Use two postage stamps

By Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
A lengthy ballot in this August 4 election means that if you’re voting by mail, the Shelby County Election Commission is recommending extra postage: Two first class stamps, according to Linda Phillips, administrator of elections.

This election’s ballot includes state and federal primary elections, the Shelby County general election and, depending on where you live, a City of Memphis Referendum or municipal elections.

Other elections across the state are faced with a similar issue. In Davidson County, their ballot is the longest-ever in county history.

Shelby County’s ballot in this election is the same length as it was in 2014, Phillips said.

The Election Commission must receive absentee ballots in the mail by 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 4. Hand delivery is not permitted.

You can track your ballot through the state’s ballot tracking system at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/. Concerned voters can also call the absentee voting department at the Shelby County Election Commission at 901-222-6800.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

