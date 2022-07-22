ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super soccer weekend kicks off Friday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is at the center of the soccer universe this weekend with two great matchups.

The match Friday night is between Juventus and Chivas De Guadalajara and the other match is Saturday between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has all the information.

