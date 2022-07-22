Super soccer weekend kicks off Friday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is at the center of the soccer universe this weekend with two great matchups.
The match Friday night is between Juventus and Chivas De Guadalajara and the other match is Saturday between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.
