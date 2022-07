LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields took the stand Monday in defense of her department's pay to its SWAT team. The lawsuit filed in 2016 claims members of the LMPD SWAT team should have been paid for "on-call" time dating back to 2002. The officers claim to have missed family functions, couldn't get off-duty jobs and more because of the on-call rules. Officers would be on-call for two weeks at a time during which they could not drink and needed to be able to respond to a location within 45 minutes. Once officers answered the call, they would collect pay.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO