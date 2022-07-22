Sedrick Van Pran among top centers in country, included on Rimington Trophy watch list

Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) during the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

The Rimington Trophy goes each season to the nation’s best center, and Georgia sure does have a good one in Sedrick Van Pran. On Friday, Van Pran was one of 40 centers included on the preseason watch list put together by the Rimington Trophy committed working in conjunction with Pro Football Focus to narrow it down.

Van Pran started all 15 games for Georgia last season in the middle of the offensive line. He played more snaps during the season than any other Bulldog on either side of the ball. That included every offensive snap in eight games (Clemson, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan and Alabama). A redshirt sophomore out of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, La., Van Pran has the opportunity to go pro after the season and will be one of the top available centers should he choose to do so.

Van Pran has also established himself as a leader on Georgia’s 2022 roster. He was one of three representatives for the Bulldogs at SEC Media Days this week in Atlanta, Ga., an honor that typically goes to an upperclassman. Here’s what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had to say about Van Pran.

“The third guy we were able to bring was Sedrick Van Pran, who’s been our center, kind of our caller of fronts,” Smart said. “He was a tremendous guy to recruit. He does everything the right way. He’s from New Orleans, he’s a communications major, and one of our guys that we think is a leader on our team and a part of an offensive line unit that’s got a lot of guys returning.”

Full Watch List

Jake Andrews, Troy

Steve Avila, TCU

Nick Brahms, Auburn

Matthew Cindric, California

Jakai Clark, Miami

Trevor Downing, Iowa State

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Jacob Gall, Baylor

Grant Gibson, NC State

Jacob Gideon, Western Michigan

Gus Hartwig, Purdue

Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane

Johnny Jordan, Virginia Tech

Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest

Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

Matt Lee, UCF

Jake Levengood, Oregon State

Jacob Likes, Memphis

Brett Neilon, USC

Mike Novitsky, Kansas

Drake Nugent, Stanford

Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Connor Pay, BYU

Will Putnam, Clemson

Will Rykard, UAB

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Juice Scruggs, Penn State

LaQuinston Sharp, Mississippi State

Rusty Staats, Western Kentucky

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Malik Sumter, Georgia State

Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

Alama Uluave, San Diego State

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Preston Wilson, Oklahoma State

Luke Wypler Jr, Ohio State

