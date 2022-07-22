ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sedrick Van Pran among top centers in country, included on Rimington Trophy watch list

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLiZx_0gp5jWOb00
Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) during the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

The Rimington Trophy goes each season to the nation’s best center, and Georgia sure does have a good one in Sedrick Van Pran. On Friday, Van Pran was one of 40 centers included on the preseason watch list put together by the Rimington Trophy committed working in conjunction with Pro Football Focus to narrow it down.

Van Pran started all 15 games for Georgia last season in the middle of the offensive line. He played more snaps during the season than any other Bulldog on either side of the ball. That included every offensive snap in eight games (Clemson, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan and Alabama). A redshirt sophomore out of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, La., Van Pran has the opportunity to go pro after the season and will be one of the top available centers should he choose to do so.

Van Pran has also established himself as a leader on Georgia’s 2022 roster. He was one of three representatives for the Bulldogs at SEC Media Days this week in Atlanta, Ga., an honor that typically goes to an upperclassman. Here’s what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had to say about Van Pran.

“The third guy we were able to bring was Sedrick Van Pran, who’s been our center, kind of our caller of fronts,” Smart said. “He was a tremendous guy to recruit. He does everything the right way. He’s from New Orleans, he’s a communications major, and one of our guys that we think is a leader on our team and a part of an offensive line unit that’s got a lot of guys returning.”

Full Watch List

Jake Andrews, Troy

Steve Avila, TCU

Nick Brahms, Auburn

Matthew Cindric, California

Jakai Clark, Miami

Trevor Downing, Iowa State

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Jacob Gall, Baylor

Grant Gibson, NC State

Jacob Gideon, Western Michigan

Gus Hartwig, Purdue

Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane

Johnny Jordan, Virginia Tech

Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest

Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

Matt Lee, UCF

Jake Levengood, Oregon State

Jacob Likes, Memphis

Brett Neilon, USC

Mike Novitsky, Kansas

Drake Nugent, Stanford

Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Connor Pay, BYU

Will Putnam, Clemson

Will Rykard, UAB

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Juice Scruggs, Penn State

LaQuinston Sharp, Mississippi State

Rusty Staats, Western Kentucky

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Malik Sumter, Georgia State

Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

Alama Uluave, San Diego State

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Preston Wilson, Oklahoma State

Luke Wypler Jr, Ohio State

Head on over to the DawgsHQ YouTube channel to see what Sedrick had to say during his media availability at SEC Media Days. And while you’re there, be sure to subscribe for all the latest press conference, interviews and podcast content that DawgsHQ has to offer!

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Houston Texans make roster move with John Metchie III following leukemia announcement

The Texans announced their official roster decision following the heartbreaking announcement from John Metchie III that he has leukemia. With Metchie being diagnosed with APL, a form of Leukemia, his immediate NFL future will be on hold while he focuses on recovery. As a result, there is not a specific timeline for his return to football and the Texans have placed him on the active/non-football illness list.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

4-star EDGE Dylan Gooden announces top four

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star EDGE Dylan Gooden will be deciding between Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. He announced the news over social media on Sunday and will be committing on Aug. 9. The 6-foot-4.5, 200 pound pass rusher is ranked as the No. 239 overall prospect and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Lions place former Alabama receiver Jameson Williams on NFI list

Former Alabama star Jameson Williams is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, so it comes as no surprise the Detroit Lions decided to place him on the Non-Football Injury list on Sunday afternoon, instead of the physically unable to perform list, or the PUP list.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#American Football#College Football#Pro Football Focus#Bulldog#Warren Easton High School#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

LOOK: Caleb Williams hypes up Travis Dye ahead of 2022 season

New USC quarterback Caleb Williams is ready to get to work in Los Angeles with just over a month until the Trojans kick off the season versus Rice. On Monday, Williams took to Twitter to hype up his new running back Travis Dye. Along with a graphic showing Dye’s 1,271 yards from 2021, he tweeted, “You see it!!!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Top 20 uncommitted prospects

The July Dead Period is almost over, a month that saw several top prospects come off the board. More than 30 of the nation’s top 50 recruits according to the 2023 On3 Consensus are currently committed. But there are still many talented recruits who have not announced their decisions....
SPORTS
On3.com

Who did Kentucky head coach John Calipari watch at Peach Jam?

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was front and center the majority of the time in North Augusta, South Carolina. Nike’s Peach Jam brought some of the country’s top talent together to compete under one roof. On3 was also on the sidelines with John Calipari, and here are the players we saw him following at Peach Jam.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy