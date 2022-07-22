Sedrick Van Pran among top centers in country, included on Rimington Trophy watch list
The Rimington Trophy goes each season to the nation’s best center, and Georgia sure does have a good one in Sedrick Van Pran. On Friday, Van Pran was one of 40 centers included on the preseason watch list put together by the Rimington Trophy committed working in conjunction with Pro Football Focus to narrow it down.
Van Pran started all 15 games for Georgia last season in the middle of the offensive line. He played more snaps during the season than any other Bulldog on either side of the ball. That included every offensive snap in eight games (Clemson, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan and Alabama). A redshirt sophomore out of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, La., Van Pran has the opportunity to go pro after the season and will be one of the top available centers should he choose to do so.
Van Pran has also established himself as a leader on Georgia’s 2022 roster. He was one of three representatives for the Bulldogs at SEC Media Days this week in Atlanta, Ga., an honor that typically goes to an upperclassman. Here’s what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had to say about Van Pran.
“The third guy we were able to bring was Sedrick Van Pran, who’s been our center, kind of our caller of fronts,” Smart said. “He was a tremendous guy to recruit. He does everything the right way. He’s from New Orleans, he’s a communications major, and one of our guys that we think is a leader on our team and a part of an offensive line unit that’s got a lot of guys returning.”
Full Watch List
Jake Andrews, Troy
Steve Avila, TCU
Nick Brahms, Auburn
Matthew Cindric, California
Jakai Clark, Miami
Trevor Downing, Iowa State
Kingsley Eguakun, Florida
Alex Forsyth, Oregon
Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Jacob Gall, Baylor
Grant Gibson, NC State
Jacob Gideon, Western Michigan
Gus Hartwig, Purdue
Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
Johnny Jordan, Virginia Tech
Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest
Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
Matt Lee, UCF
Jake Levengood, Oregon State
Jacob Likes, Memphis
Brett Neilon, USC
Mike Novitsky, Kansas
Drake Nugent, Stanford
Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
Connor Pay, BYU
Will Putnam, Clemson
Will Rykard, UAB
John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Juice Scruggs, Penn State
LaQuinston Sharp, Mississippi State
Rusty Staats, Western Kentucky
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Malik Sumter, Georgia State
Joe Tippman, Wisconsin
Alama Uluave, San Diego State
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Preston Wilson, Oklahoma State
Luke Wypler Jr, Ohio State
Head on over to the DawgsHQ YouTube channel to see what Sedrick had to say during his media availability at SEC Media Days. And while you’re there, be sure to subscribe for all the latest press conference, interviews and podcast content that DawgsHQ has to offer!
Comments / 0