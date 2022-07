PLAINVIEW, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department. The City of Plainview Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying assistance in identifying and apprehending a burglary suspect. The unidentified male suspect is believed to have committed burglary and criminal mischief against several local businesses along I-27 in Plainview as well as in other Texas cities including Brownfield, Big Spring Levelland, and Snyder.

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO