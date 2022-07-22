4-star ATH Malachi Coleman changes commitment date

Chad Simmons/On3

Lincoln (Neb.) Lincoln East four-star athlete Malachi Coleman accelerated his recruiting timeline Friday morning. He announced that his commitment date has been moved up two months to Oct. 15.

The decision comes after Coleman took official visits last month to Michigan and Nebraska. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Cornhuskers have a 97.9% chance of landing Coleman’s pledge.

Coleman, a 6-foot-5, 190 pound prospect, is ranked as the No. 86 overall player in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also rated as the No. 3 athlete and the No. 1 player in Nebraska.

In addition to Michigan and Nebraska, Coleman took unofficial visits to Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota and Oregon. He has also visited the Cornhuskers four time unofficially.

Coleman currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of 119K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Malachi Coleman:

“An elite size and speed athlete as a two-way star at Lincoln (Neb.) East. Stands in around 6-foot-5, 190 pounds with length for days. Ran eye-popping track times with a 10.46 second 100 meter mark and 21.31 seconds in the 200 meters as a junior. Also jumped 46-foot-4 in the triple jump. Has legitimate positional ambiguity at the next level. Plays off the edge on defense and as a wide receiver on offense. Totaled 561 yards and 10 touchdowns on 17 catches as a receiver. Tallied 57 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles on the defensive side of the ball during his junior season. Has burst and quickness off the ball combined with a high motor to hunt down ball carriers from the backside. Possesses the top end speed to beat corners over the top at receiver. Ridiculous catch radius allows him to win on contested catches. Immediate impact could be as a sub-package edge rusher or as a vertical weapon at wide receiver at the next level. Will need to add necessary mass however in order to gain a more significant role on defense. Definition of a true NFL-caliber athlete on both sides of the ball.”