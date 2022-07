This video is about the various buildings of Sage-Allen department store in Hartford, Connecticut. It first opened in 1889 at the corner of Main and Pratt Streets in a building previously occupied by the older dry goods store of Talcott & Post. In 1898, Sage-Allen erected its own building across the street, right next door to a building opened in 1894 by R. Ballerstein’s millinery store. Major expansions or alterations to Sage-Allen were opened in 1905, 1911, 1917, 1929 and 1967. The Hartford store closed in 1990.

