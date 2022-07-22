Bryce Young opens up on relationship with Steve Sarkisian with looming Week 2 matchup

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Week 2 is a game many Alabama fans have circled on their schedule. That’s when the Crimson Tide head to Texas to square off with an old friend in former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

One of Sarkisian’s biggest victories at Alabama was recruiting Bryce Young, who talked about what it’ll be like to face his former coordinator so early in the season.

Sarkisian worked as the Alabama offensive coordinator from 2019-20 before taking the Texas job prior to the 2021 season. The 2020 Broyles Award winner, Sarkisian was involved in recruiting and brought in plenty of talent for the Crimson Tide offense during his time in Tuscaloosa. In fact, Young said Sarkisian was instrumental in bringing him to Alabama in the first place.

“Coach Sark, he was really instrumental in me going to Alabama,” Young said during SEC Media Days. “He’s who recruited me there. A big reason why I started looking at Alabama. I have nothing but love for Coach Sark. The year [he] was there … I was able to go and learn a lot underneath him.

“Right now, it’s just about we’re about to start camp so it’s just competing with ourselves day in and day out and we take everything week by week when the season starts. But with that being said, I definitely have a lot of love for Sark. I’m super excited.”

Young was a highly touted recruit out of high school and held multiple big-time offers. He was a Five Star Plus+ recruit from the class of 2020, meaning he was one of the only players ranked by all of the major recruiting media companies as a five-star. He was also the No. 2 player in the country and the top quarterback in the class, according to the On3 Consensus, complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.