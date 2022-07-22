ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia picked by media to win SEC East, nine Bulldogs on All-SEC teams

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRnal_0gp5hroA00
Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications

The SEC announces its preseason selections for the all-conference team as voted on by the media on Friday with Georgia getting nine players on the three teams. In addition, the Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC East, something it’s done four times in the last five seasons.

Georgia received 172 of the possible 181 votes for first place. Behind the Bulldogs were, in order, Kentucky (4 first-place votes), Tennessee (1), Florida, South Carolina (3), Missouri and Vanderbilt (1). Meanwhile, on the opposite side of things, Alabama took 177 votes to win the SEC West with Texas A&M (3), Arkansas (1), Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn rounding things out.

So, on the majority of ballots, that put Georgia and Alabama clashing again in the SEC Championship Game, which would be a third matchup between the two teams in a span of just over 12 months. Alabama took 158 of the votes to win the league while Georgia was second behind them with 18. South Carolina (3), Vanderbilt (1) and Texas A&M (1) also received at least one vote.

As for the All-SEC selections, tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and defensive back Kelee Ringo were voted as first teamers. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson made the first-team as a return specialist.

On the second-team was center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive back Christopher Smith while running back Kenny McIntosh was Georgia’s only third-team selection.

Last season as a freshman, Bowers caught 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown on his first collegiate carry, yet another way that Todd Monken and company are working to get Bowers the ball. Meanwhile, McClendon has started the last 24 games at right tackles, playing 86 percent of Georgia’s total offensive plays including all against Clemson, Kentucky, Florida, Michigan and both Alabama games last season.

As for the other offensive players included, Sedrick Van Pran played more snaps than any Bulldog last season at 90 percent. That included every offensive snap in eight games (Clemson, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan and Alabama). McIntosh is expected to step into a bigger role in the Georgia offense this season after the departure of the Bulldogs’ top two running backs. He totaled 588 yards of offense last season including at least one touchdown passing, rushing and receiving.

Carter, Nolan Smith and Ringo find themselves on the first team, and that’s become commonplace this offseason with the core defensive trio landing on several All-American lists as well. Carter finished the 2021 season with 37 tackles and 33 quarterback pressures, good for second best on the team. He also had 3.0 quarterback sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss – third among all Bulldogs – and blocked two kicks, one of 20 players in the entire country to do so.

Just behind Carter at the second level of the defense is Nolan Smith, who finished in the top five on the team in tackles last season. Smith also finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 9.0 as he started all 14 games in which he played. One of his best games came in the College Football Playoffs as Smith posted a career-high-tying eight tackles against Michigan to go along with 7.0 quarterback pressures, four more than he had in any other game during the season, and a forced fumble. He also had a strong showing against Florida with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Ringo and Christopher Smith, who was on the second-team, both return in the secondary giving Georgia a returning starter at cornerback and safety. Both players came up with clutch interceptions during the course of the 2021 season, Smith’s against Clemson in the season-opener, returned 74 yards for the game’s only touchdown, and Ringo’s in the National Championship Game to seal the deal on the Bulldogs’ win with his 79-yard pick six. Ringo played in every outing and started the final 12 games of the season while Smith played in 12, starting 11, as he battled through injuries late in the season, still playing every defensive snap against Clemson, Tennessee and Alabama.

All-SEC Selections

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second-Team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second-Team

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Trey Dean III, Florida

DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-Team

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-Team

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* – Indicates a tie

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Texas football 4-star OT commit drops truth bomb on opportunity to protect Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns football pulled in a major commitment on Saturday, securing 4-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland to add to Steve Sarkisian’s 2023 recruiting class. Kirkland is from Florida and comes in at No. 274 on the 247Sports Composite for his class. He’s the 25th-ranked offensive tackle. While some thought he would be going to Miami, Michigan or Oklahoma, it wound up being Texas football.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

4-star LB Malik Bryant delaying commitment

Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star linebacker Malik Bryant will not be committing today. The top-60 prospect has called off his announcement since he believes he is not ready to make a decision yet. Bryant has not set a new date for his commitment. He is waiting to see how he feels...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Smith
All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Target Joenel Aguero Commits to Georgia

St. John's (Mass.) Prep 2023 safety Joenel Aguero, ranked as the No. 41 overall player and fourth-best safety in his cycle by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, has committed to Georgia over offers from Miami, Florida, Ohio State and others. Aguero announced his pledge to the Bulldogs at a commitment...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sec#Texas A M#Lsu#Auburn
On3.com

JD PicKell: Brian Kelly is not a players' coach

LSU is undergoing quite a culture shift this year. The Tigers are going from Louisiana native Ed Orgeron to former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly — and the differences have been apparent through the offseason. Kelly has made it clear he’s setting high expectations in Baton Rouge as he...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
On3.com

Breakdown: GG Jackson commits to South Carolina

GG Jackson, the consensus number one prospect in the nation, has committed to play at South Carolina. The news comes following Jackson recently decommitting from the University of North Carolina. [Get four months of Gamecock Central for $1!]. On3 has been told that dating back to when Jackson was initially...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy