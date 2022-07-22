Georgia picked by media to win SEC East, nine Bulldogs on All-SEC teams
The SEC announces its preseason selections for the all-conference team as voted on by the media on Friday with Georgia getting nine players on the three teams. In addition, the Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC East, something it’s done four times in the last five seasons.
Georgia received 172 of the possible 181 votes for first place. Behind the Bulldogs were, in order, Kentucky (4 first-place votes), Tennessee (1), Florida, South Carolina (3), Missouri and Vanderbilt (1). Meanwhile, on the opposite side of things, Alabama took 177 votes to win the SEC West with Texas A&M (3), Arkansas (1), Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn rounding things out.
So, on the majority of ballots, that put Georgia and Alabama clashing again in the SEC Championship Game, which would be a third matchup between the two teams in a span of just over 12 months. Alabama took 158 of the votes to win the league while Georgia was second behind them with 18. South Carolina (3), Vanderbilt (1) and Texas A&M (1) also received at least one vote.
As for the All-SEC selections, tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and defensive back Kelee Ringo were voted as first teamers. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson made the first-team as a return specialist.
On the second-team was center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive back Christopher Smith while running back Kenny McIntosh was Georgia’s only third-team selection.
Last season as a freshman, Bowers caught 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown on his first collegiate carry, yet another way that Todd Monken and company are working to get Bowers the ball. Meanwhile, McClendon has started the last 24 games at right tackles, playing 86 percent of Georgia’s total offensive plays including all against Clemson, Kentucky, Florida, Michigan and both Alabama games last season.
As for the other offensive players included, Sedrick Van Pran played more snaps than any Bulldog last season at 90 percent. That included every offensive snap in eight games (Clemson, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan and Alabama). McIntosh is expected to step into a bigger role in the Georgia offense this season after the departure of the Bulldogs’ top two running backs. He totaled 588 yards of offense last season including at least one touchdown passing, rushing and receiving.
Carter, Nolan Smith and Ringo find themselves on the first team, and that’s become commonplace this offseason with the core defensive trio landing on several All-American lists as well. Carter finished the 2021 season with 37 tackles and 33 quarterback pressures, good for second best on the team. He also had 3.0 quarterback sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss – third among all Bulldogs – and blocked two kicks, one of 20 players in the entire country to do so.
Just behind Carter at the second level of the defense is Nolan Smith, who finished in the top five on the team in tackles last season. Smith also finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 9.0 as he started all 14 games in which he played. One of his best games came in the College Football Playoffs as Smith posted a career-high-tying eight tackles against Michigan to go along with 7.0 quarterback pressures, four more than he had in any other game during the season, and a forced fumble. He also had a strong showing against Florida with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Ringo and Christopher Smith, who was on the second-team, both return in the secondary giving Georgia a returning starter at cornerback and safety. Both players came up with clutch interceptions during the course of the 2021 season, Smith’s against Clemson in the season-opener, returned 74 yards for the game’s only touchdown, and Ringo’s in the National Championship Game to seal the deal on the Bulldogs’ win with his 79-yard pick six. Ringo played in every outing and started the final 12 games of the season while Smith played in 12, starting 11, as he battled through injuries late in the season, still playing every defensive snap against Clemson, Tennessee and Alabama.
All-SEC Selections
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Second-Team
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Third-Team
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Second-Team
DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Trey Dean III, Florida
DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-Team
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-Team
P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* – Indicates a tie
