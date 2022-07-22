ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Picked Second in SEC East, Three Wildcats Named Preseason All-SEC

The final official order of business from SEC Media Days has concluded. The media ballots have been tallied, unveiling three Kentucky Wildcats on the preseason All-SEC team and the conference’s predicted order of finish.

In Mark Stoops’ tenth season Kentucky was picked to finish second in the SEC East, behind only Georgia. Even though the Bulldogs are the overwhelming favorites to win the division, the Wildcats received four first-place votes. Kentucky had three more votes than Tennessee.

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide are the preseason selection to win the SEC, an annual media days tradition. Three people picked South Carolina to win the SEC, which should not surprise you. Texas A&M also received a vote, but in a bizarre twist, one media member predicted Vanderbilt to win the SEC. After all, Clark Lea did say the Commodores “will be the best program in the country.” Someone took that literally.

Chris Rodriguez is the conference’s leading returning rusher, yet he was a preseason Second Team All-SEC selection. Auburn’s Tank Bigsby and Alabama’s Jamyr Gibbs, a Georgia Tech transfer, were picked ahead of the the UK running back. Rodriguez’s offseason likely played a role in his slide. His availability this fall remains in question after Stoops did not elaborate on the running back’s status at SEC Media Days.

Kentucky had one other Second Team All-SEC selection, offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey. Will Levis is the Third Team quarterback, behind Hendon Hooker and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The Kentucky defense has zero preseason All-SEC selections.

SEC East

SchoolPoints

Georgia (172)1254

Kentucky (4)932

Tennessee (1)929

Florida712

South Carolina (3)662

Missouri383

Vanderbilt (1)196

SEC West

SchoolPoints

Alabama (177)1262

Texas A&M (3)968

Arkansas (1)844

Ole Miss675

LSU591

Mississippi State390

Auburn338

2022 PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second-Team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second-Team

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Trey Dean III, Florida

DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-Team

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-Team

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* – Indicates a tie

