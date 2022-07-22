Kentucky Picked Second in SEC East, Three Wildcats Named Preseason All-SEC
The final official order of business from SEC Media Days has concluded. The media ballots have been tallied, unveiling three Kentucky Wildcats on the preseason All-SEC team and the conference’s predicted order of finish.
In Mark Stoops’ tenth season Kentucky was picked to finish second in the SEC East, behind only Georgia. Even though the Bulldogs are the overwhelming favorites to win the division, the Wildcats received four first-place votes. Kentucky had three more votes than Tennessee.
Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide are the preseason selection to win the SEC, an annual media days tradition. Three people picked South Carolina to win the SEC, which should not surprise you. Texas A&M also received a vote, but in a bizarre twist, one media member predicted Vanderbilt to win the SEC. After all, Clark Lea did say the Commodores “will be the best program in the country.” Someone took that literally.
Chris Rodriguez is the conference’s leading returning rusher, yet he was a preseason Second Team All-SEC selection. Auburn’s Tank Bigsby and Alabama’s Jamyr Gibbs, a Georgia Tech transfer, were picked ahead of the the UK running back. Rodriguez’s offseason likely played a role in his slide. His availability this fall remains in question after Stoops did not elaborate on the running back’s status at SEC Media Days.
Kentucky had one other Second Team All-SEC selection, offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey. Will Levis is the Third Team quarterback, behind Hendon Hooker and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The Kentucky defense has zero preseason All-SEC selections.
SEC East
SchoolPoints
Georgia (172)1254
Kentucky (4)932
Tennessee (1)929
Florida712
South Carolina (3)662
Missouri383
Vanderbilt (1)196
SEC West
SchoolPoints
Alabama (177)1262
Texas A&M (3)968
Arkansas (1)844
Ole Miss675
LSU591
Mississippi State390
Auburn338
2022 PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Second-Team
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Third-Team
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Second-Team
DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Trey Dean III, Florida
DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-Team
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-Team
P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* – Indicates a tie
