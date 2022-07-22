Gators picked to finish fourth in SEC East in Preseason Poll
The Florida Gators were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East, as voted on by members of the media.
The Gators are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent years. Florida’s 2-6 record in SEC play was a new low for the program. The Gators only finished ahead of Vanderbilt, who failed to win a conference game. Florida’s two wins in conference play were its fewest since 1986 when it played just six conference games and went 2-4.
All of that led to Dan Mullen’s firing and the hire of Billy Napier, who is tasked with turning the program around. Napier will kick off his tenure with a tough matchup against the reigning Pac 12 Champions in Utah. The Gators will follow that up against the predicted second best team in the conference in Kentucky, then USF, before a trip to Knoxville.
We’ll know before the end of September if the collective media in Atlanta knew what they were talking about or if the Kentucky and Tennessee hype was unwarranted.
SEC East Predicted Order of Finish
RankTeam
1Georgia
2Kentucky
4Florida
5South Carolina
6Missouri
7Vanderbilt
The Georgia Bulldogs are the defending National Champions and have recruited better than any other school in the SEC the last four years. They’ve separated themselves from the pack in the East.
The Kentucky and Will Levis hype machine are rolling. There is a lot riding on Levis for the Wildcats this year.
SEC West Predicted Order of Finish
RankTeam
1Alabama
2Texas A&M
3Arkansas
4Ole Miss
5LSU
6Mississippi State
7Auburn
Alabama has won 6 of the last 8 SEC titles. Nick Saban was walking and talking like a man who knows he has an elite team. Saban’s team will once again be the heavy favorite as the Tide have the best roster in the conference and the country.
