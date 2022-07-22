Gators picked to finish fourth in SEC East in Preseason Poll

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: The SEC logo sits in the hall of the College Football Hall of Fame during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Florida Gators were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East, as voted on by members of the media.

The Gators are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent years. Florida’s 2-6 record in SEC play was a new low for the program. The Gators only finished ahead of Vanderbilt, who failed to win a conference game. Florida’s two wins in conference play were its fewest since 1986 when it played just six conference games and went 2-4.

All of that led to Dan Mullen’s firing and the hire of Billy Napier, who is tasked with turning the program around. Napier will kick off his tenure with a tough matchup against the reigning Pac 12 Champions in Utah. The Gators will follow that up against the predicted second best team in the conference in Kentucky, then USF, before a trip to Knoxville.

We’ll know before the end of September if the collective media in Atlanta knew what they were talking about or if the Kentucky and Tennessee hype was unwarranted.

SEC East Predicted Order of Finish

RankTeam

1Georgia

2Kentucky

4Florida

5South Carolina

6Missouri

7Vanderbilt

The Georgia Bulldogs are the defending National Champions and have recruited better than any other school in the SEC the last four years. They’ve separated themselves from the pack in the East.

The Kentucky and Will Levis hype machine are rolling. There is a lot riding on Levis for the Wildcats this year.

SEC West Predicted Order of Finish

RankTeam

1Alabama

2Texas A&M

3Arkansas

4Ole Miss

5LSU

6Mississippi State

7Auburn

Alabama has won 6 of the last 8 SEC titles. Nick Saban was walking and talking like a man who knows he has an elite team. Saban’s team will once again be the heavy favorite as the Tide have the best roster in the conference and the country.