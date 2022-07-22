ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Kingsley Eguakun named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKCIv_0gp5hll200
Photo courtesy of UF Communications

Florida offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun was placed on the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Friday.

The award is handed out to the nation’s best center in college football. Selection the to watchlist was from the awards committee working with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list of the top-40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF.

Last season, Eguakun started all 13 games at center. He helped the offense stay in the top-16 in total offense all year. He led a line that only allowed 14 sacks/1.08 per game, tied for the seventh-lowest in FBS and second in the SEC. Florida’s offensive line also ranked 23rd nationally in rushing yards per game (208.7) as the Gators averaged 5.5 yards per carry to rank first in the SEC and fourth in the country.

Florida has produced one winner of the award in Maurkice Pouncey in 2009. Mike Degory was a finalist in 2005.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

Eguakun earns high praise from his teammates

While he played as a reserve in 12 games back in 2020, Eguakun burst onto the scene in 2021. He’s one of the strongest players on the team, boasting a bench press of over 450 pounds and a squat of 735.

Shoutout to Kingsley Eguakun, man. The center. 65 if you guys don’t know,” left tackle Richard Gouraige said. “He’s going to turn heads this year, he’s an animal. He’s the hardest worker I’ve seen thus far. I love him.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Houston Texans make roster move with John Metchie III following leukemia announcement

The Texans announced their official roster decision following the heartbreaking announcement from John Metchie III that he has leukemia. With Metchie being diagnosed with APL, a form of Leukemia, his immediate NFL future will be on hold while he focuses on recovery. As a result, there is not a specific timeline for his return to football and the Texans have placed him on the active/non-football illness list.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Lions place former Alabama receiver Jameson Williams on NFI list

Former Alabama star Jameson Williams is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, so it comes as no surprise the Detroit Lions decided to place him on the Non-Football Injury list on Sunday afternoon, instead of the physically unable to perform list, or the PUP list.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Nebraska State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
On3.com

4-star EDGE Dylan Gooden announces top four

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star EDGE Dylan Gooden will be deciding between Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. He announced the news over social media on Sunday and will be committing on Aug. 9. The 6-foot-4.5, 200 pound pass rusher is ranked as the No. 239 overall prospect and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Rimington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Outland Trophy#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Pff#Fbs#Sec#Gators
On3.com

LOOK: Caleb Williams hypes up Travis Dye ahead of 2022 season

New USC quarterback Caleb Williams is ready to get to work in Los Angeles with just over a month until the Trojans kick off the season versus Rice. On Monday, Williams took to Twitter to hype up his new running back Travis Dye. Along with a graphic showing Dye’s 1,271 yards from 2021, he tweeted, “You see it!!!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Top 20 uncommitted prospects

The July Dead Period is almost over, a month that saw several top prospects come off the board. More than 30 of the nation’s top 50 recruits according to the 2023 On3 Consensus are currently committed. But there are still many talented recruits who have not announced their decisions....
SPORTS
On3.com

Who did Kentucky head coach John Calipari watch at Peach Jam?

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was front and center the majority of the time in North Augusta, South Carolina. Nike’s Peach Jam brought some of the country’s top talent together to compete under one roof. On3 was also on the sidelines with John Calipari, and here are the players we saw him following at Peach Jam.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy