Kingsley Eguakun named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Photo courtesy of UF Communications

Florida offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun was placed on the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Friday.

The award is handed out to the nation’s best center in college football. Selection the to watchlist was from the awards committee working with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list of the top-40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF.

Last season, Eguakun started all 13 games at center. He helped the offense stay in the top-16 in total offense all year. He led a line that only allowed 14 sacks/1.08 per game, tied for the seventh-lowest in FBS and second in the SEC. Florida’s offensive line also ranked 23rd nationally in rushing yards per game (208.7) as the Gators averaged 5.5 yards per carry to rank first in the SEC and fourth in the country.

Florida has produced one winner of the award in Maurkice Pouncey in 2009. Mike Degory was a finalist in 2005.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

Eguakun earns high praise from his teammates

While he played as a reserve in 12 games back in 2020, Eguakun burst onto the scene in 2021. He’s one of the strongest players on the team, boasting a bench press of over 450 pounds and a squat of 735.

Shoutout to Kingsley Eguakun, man. The center. 65 if you guys don’t know,” left tackle Richard Gouraige said. “He’s going to turn heads this year, he’s an animal. He’s the hardest worker I’ve seen thus far. I love him.”