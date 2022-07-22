ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 SEC Preseason Media Poll: Predicted order of finish revealed

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8Osg_0gp5hdhE00
(Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The SEC media has set its expectations. The league announced its preseason media poll and preseason all-conference teams on Friday following SEC Media Days.

Alabama is the heavy favorite to win the league after doing os last year, as well. Georgia, the reigning national champion, came in second place on that ballot, but remains the favorite to win the SEC East. Kentucky also received votes to win the division, as did Vanderbilt.

The Crimson Tide have a multitude of star power returning from last year’s team, led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Heisman finalist Will Anderson. Alabama also hit the transfer portal to bring in three potential playmakers. Former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the biggest piece, coming in at No. 3 in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings, while former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton and former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks are also in the fold.

Georgia is in an interesting spot after five players from its vaunted 2021 defense became first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But the Bulldogs still have Stetson Bennett at quarterback for one more go-round and his top target, tight end Brock Bowers, is also back. Add in a recruiting class ranked as the No. 3 group in the nation, according to the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking, and Georgia could have the pieces to make another run in its quest to repeat.

Here’s how the poll shook out.

2022 SEC Preseason Media Poll

SEC East

1. Georgia (172 first-place votes)

2. Kentucky (4)

3.

(1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (1)

SEC West

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

SEC Champion

Alabama (158 votes)

Georgia (18)

South Carolina (3)

Vanderbilt (1)

Texas A&M (1)

Comments / 4

Related
On3.com

4-star LB Malik Bryant delaying commitment

Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star linebacker Malik Bryant will not be committing today. The top-60 prospect has called off his announcement since he believes he is not ready to make a decision yet. Bryant has not set a new date for his commitment. He is waiting to see how he feels...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Kansas Reportedly Makes Surprising Move With Bill Self

Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and a top assistant off the recruiting trail this month. July, the most important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs, did not feature Self and his top assistant on the trail. "Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
ClutchPoints

Texas football 4-star OT commit drops truth bomb on opportunity to protect Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns football pulled in a major commitment on Saturday, securing 4-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland to add to Steve Sarkisian’s 2023 recruiting class. Kirkland is from Florida and comes in at No. 274 on the 247Sports Composite for his class. He’s the 25th-ranked offensive tackle. While some thought he would be going to Miami, Michigan or Oklahoma, it wound up being Texas football.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Forecast now cloudy for 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw

As one 5-star center appears more likely to end up at Kentucky, now another is seemingly less so. Just as top 25 prospect Ugonna Kingsley is on the precipice of announcing his college decision on the heels of his official visit to Lexington earlier this week, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham has retracted his Crystal Ball pick for 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Former Ohio State Football player named Assistant Coach

The Ohio State football program has had plenty of great players over the years. Some of them have become coaches too. Mike Vrabel is the most recent example of that. He coached at Ohio State for a few years before moving on to the NFL level. Now he’s the head coach of the Titans.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heisman Trophy Winner#American Football#College Football#Sec#Transfer Portal Rankings#Lsu
247Sports

Conference realignment: Rose Bowl officials say USC, UCLA defections to Big Ten were 'unexpected'

USC and UCLA's decision to defect from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference effective 2024 was one that caught much of the college football community by surprise. That includes officials overseeing the Rose Bowl Game, traditionally a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup that now faces plenty of its own questions with the Pac-12 potentially going on life support.
PASADENA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Spun

Nick Saban Releases Statement On The John Metchie News

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely not play this season. Following his unfortunate news, Metchie received a message of support from his former college coach. "John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Reacts To The J.T. Barrett News

J.T. Barrett's professional football career has come to an end. His coaching career has just begun, though. On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced that Barrett has been added to the team's coaching staff. Barrett joining the coaching ranks comes as no surprise. Many close to the Ohio State football program...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy