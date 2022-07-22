2022 SEC Preseason Media Poll: Predicted order of finish revealed

(Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The SEC media has set its expectations. The league announced its preseason media poll and preseason all-conference teams on Friday following SEC Media Days.

Alabama is the heavy favorite to win the league after doing os last year, as well. Georgia, the reigning national champion, came in second place on that ballot, but remains the favorite to win the SEC East. Kentucky also received votes to win the division, as did Vanderbilt.

The Crimson Tide have a multitude of star power returning from last year’s team, led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Heisman finalist Will Anderson. Alabama also hit the transfer portal to bring in three potential playmakers. Former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the biggest piece, coming in at No. 3 in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings, while former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton and former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks are also in the fold.

Georgia is in an interesting spot after five players from its vaunted 2021 defense became first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But the Bulldogs still have Stetson Bennett at quarterback for one more go-round and his top target, tight end Brock Bowers, is also back. Add in a recruiting class ranked as the No. 3 group in the nation, according to the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking, and Georgia could have the pieces to make another run in its quest to repeat.

Here’s how the poll shook out.

2022 SEC Preseason Media Poll

SEC East

1. Georgia (172 first-place votes)

2. Kentucky (4)

3.

(1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (1)

SEC West

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

SEC Champion

Alabama (158 votes)

Georgia (18)

South Carolina (3)

Vanderbilt (1)

Texas A&M (1)