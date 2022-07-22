Michigan football: Notes, intel from first day of summer trip

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When he got an email saying that he had won $139,221 from the Michigan Lottery, an Oakland County man thought it may have been a scam. "I played the Monthly Jackpot game once and didn’t realize it had a second chance component," he said. "My wife called me crying one day and told me about an email that had just came through informing me that I’d won a $139,221 Lottery prize. We agreed not to get too excited yet, thinking maybe it was a scam email."

