ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

After win over Clemson, NC State now expects to beat Tigers

By Matt Connolly about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCDln_0gp5hNli00
NC State held off Clemson for a 27-21 victory last season. (William Howard/Getty Images)

CLEMSON — NC State had a major breakthrough under head coach Dave Doeren last season.

After dropping eight consecutive games to Clemson, the Wolfpack finally came out on top in the Textile Bowl.

NC State earned a 27-21 double-overtime win over Clemson, which marked Doeren’s first victory over the Tigers.

“It’s a big step, you know,” Doeren said at ACC Kickoff. “I think until you do it, it’s not something that you’re used to doing. It’s an intimidating thing, maybe. There’s a blockade there somewhere mentally for the players or the coaches. Once you knock somebody off like that, you’re like, ‘Yea, it’s something that we expect to do now.'”

With quarterback Devin Leary and a talented defense returning, NC State very well could present Clemson a big challenge this fall at Death Valley.

Most expect the Tigers and Wolfpack to be the top two teams in the Atlantic Division in 2022.

NC State will head into this year’s matchup with more confidence after the way last season’s game unfolded.

“We’ve been in tight games with them in my tenure four times and hadn’t gotten it done,” Doeren said. “And so to be able to take that play and finally make it at the end was a huge step for the program.”

Defense led way for NC State against Clemson

NC State linebacker Drake Thomas had a simple message to quarterback Devin Leary before last year’s meeting with Clemson.

“Going into that game, we’re having conversations, talking to Leary, like, ‘Put 21 on the board and we’ll be good. Just give us 21 and we’re good,’” Thomas recalled.

As it turns out, that’s all the Wolfpack needed.

The score was tied at 14 at the end of regulation, and NC State eventually held on for a 27-21 victory.

“It just gave us a little bit more confidence. Like it’s doable. It’s not impossible,” Thomas said. “It just gives us a little bit more extra confidence going into this next year, because everything that’s in front of us feels like we can accomplish it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Textile Bowl#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Acc Kickoff#The Atlantic Division#Clemson Nc State
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy