Oscar Tshiebwe's new NIL deal features t-shirt, giveaway for fans

Original photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images; T-shirt graphic via Walkaway Sports

Oscar Tshiebwe‘s got a new NIL deal, and this one comes with an exciting opportunity for the Big Blue Nation. Tshiebwe is partnering with Walkaway Sports on the SRV Trainer, a multifunctional basketball training tool. As part of the deal, Walkaway Sports is offering, for a limited time, an Oscar Tshiebwe t-shirt featuring the unanimous national player of the year posing with his many trophies.

For every t-shirt purchased, you will receive one entry for an autographed limited edition print of the original artwork, of which only 15 will be produced. Oscar will draw ten lucky winners on August 12 during his Walkaway Sports photoshoot on Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas. The drawing will be streamed live or posted afterward. If you remember, Oscar’s NIL opportunities are limited due to his student visa, but he is able to do more overseas, making this a very creative loophole.

About the SRV Trainer

The SRV Trainer is a multifunctional training device that helps athletes with their shooting, rebounding, and vertical. This is a first-of-its-kind product that helps athletes from beginners to pros. When not in use the SRV Trainer serves as a basketball rack that can be used to store your basketballs.

The SRV Trainer is the “Official Multifunctional Training Tool & Basketball Rack of the NJCAA.” Walkaway Sports has also partnered with its home state’s athletic governing body- The TSSAA, TSMAA, and TIAAA.

Oscar Tshiebwe joins Jordan Kilganon (considered by many as the World’s Best Professional Dunker) and NIL players Trenton Gibson, Hannah Wilson, Kaylee Murphy, and Myles Jones as Brand Ambassadors for the SRV Trainer.