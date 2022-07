NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported that a 13-year-old girl has been reported missing and was last seen in New Orleans East on July 15. According to investigators, 13-year-old Yessica Carolina Romero Ramos was last seen on the 13000 block of Granville Street with an unknown man and woman and has not been seen or heard from since.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO