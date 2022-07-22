2022 Preseason All-SEC Teams revealed
Following the conclusion of 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta, the Southeastern Conference released the preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the media this week.
The conference also revealed the results of the media’s voting for the order of finish in 2022.
Based on the preseason all-conference teams, the Alabama Crimson Tide has the most talent in 2022. The Tide players, led by Bryce Young and Will Anderson, account for 20 of the All-SEC slots. The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies have the second-most with nine mentions each.
Check out the full list of first, second and third-team preseason All-SEC athletes.
Preseason All-SEC Offense
* – indicates tie
First-Team
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Second-Team
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Third-Team
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss
WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama
*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
All-SEC Defense
First-Team
DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
Second-Team
DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
Preseason All-SEC Specialists
First-Team
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-Team
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-Team
RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
