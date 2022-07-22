South Carolina projected fifth in East, four earn all-SEC honors

Katie Dugan/Gamecock Central

South Carolina found out where it’s projected to finish in the SEC East Friday morning.

The league’s media projected the Gamecocks to finish fifth in the East behind Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida.

South Carolina earned three first-place votes. It was the third-most among SEC East teams behind Georgia (172) and Kentucky (4).

Four Gamecocks, though, earned preseason All-SEC honors as well. Josh Vann (receiver) and Jaheim Bell (tight end) were put on the third-team offense.

Both Zacch Pickens and Cam Smith were named to the second-team defense.

The Gamecocks begin their season on Sept. 3 against Georgia State before consecutive SEC games at Arkansas and at home to Georgia.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 7-6 year where they won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. South Carolina was a trendy pick by some analysts this week to finish second in the East to Georgia.

