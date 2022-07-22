NC state Newsstand: Devin Leary discusses 2022 expectations

Devin Leary led NC State football to a 28-14 win at Florida State.

NC State’s 2022 football season is squarely on the horizon, and there is no shortage of news as we creep closer to that point. As The Wolfpacker continues to cover the home stretch of the offseason, our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

NC State traveled to Charlotte Wednesday for the ACC Kickoff. Head coach Dave Doeren, quarterback Devin Leary and linebackers Drake Thomas and Isaiah Moore all made appearances, discussing topics that included NIL, sky-high expectations for 2022 and more.

The Wolfpacker had full coverage throughout the day. Here’s an excerpt from our story ‘Devin Leary discusses high expectations at ACC Kickoff.’

Q. Coach just talked about raising the bar. A lot of eyes on the program this year. If you guys live up to the expectation and take care of business, what would that do long-term for the brand and the recognition of the NC State football program?

DEVIN LEARY: I think it would do a lot for the NC State program. Each and every year we do have high expectations, and you know, a little bit of what we put on film last year, we’re kind of earning that respect a little bit.

For us we know at the end of the day nothing is accomplished until what we do on Saturdays. That’s all that’s going to matter is how we perform on Saturday. If we prepare each and every week like the way we’re supposed to and perform the way we’re supposed to and capable of doing, I think this could raise the standards to this program tremendously.

Q. Devin, you had an interception just once every 86 throws. No other quarterback can come close to that. In addition, Coach talked about you have the ability of to throw in tight windows. Coach talked about the Clemson game. We could mention the win at Pitt when you threw a back shoulder throw with two seconds left. Perfect strike between the defenders.

My question is how much of that accuracy is judgment as to exactly what nanosecond to let the ball go? How much of it is on your receivers? How much of it is just pure accuracy at your part?

DEVIN LEARY: I’ve always prided myself on accuracy. Playing the quarterback position, getting with your receivers and tight ends. It’s all about timing and spacing. I think that really all starts in the offseason.

Making sure that I understand the way that each and every one of my receivers runs their route and how I want them to run it and on top of that, just really being prepared for what defensive look that I’m getting to certain coverages, whether certain routes are going to convert versus certain coverages or not. Just being able to be on the same page as everyone, but also making sure that I’m able to layer that ball into a second window or if I have to zip it in, I’m able to do that and kind of just being able to get every aspect of every throw is something that I work on a ton.

The Wolfpacker stopped by Providence Day School’s football practice yesterday. Here’s one practice rep from four-star receiver Jordan Shipp.

Top 2025 tight end prospect Emaree Winston will return to NC State next week for the Alpha Wolf Showcase.

Check out this poster from NC State men’s basketball target Rakease Passmore.

Quote of the day

This quote is from The Wolfpacker’s story ‘Drake Thomas shares stories from NC State’s competitive LB room.’

“There’s a competition between us three every time we step into the building every single day. Whether it’s workouts, practice, or game. It’s a race to the ball. We’re trying to make plays. We push each other to get better.”

– Drake Thomas on the NC State linebacker room this year.

