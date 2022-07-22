ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peacock: What's Free, What's Paywalled and What Else to Know

By Joan E. Solsman
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock TV is NBCUniversal's US streaming app, with tens of thousands of hours of free programming, plus more shows, movies, sports and originals if you pay. Peacock will be the first place to stream Jurassic World: Dominion and Jordan Peele's latest movie Nope when they move from theaters to Peacock later...

www.cnet.com

Related
Polygon

Why is Netflix suddenly so desperate?

On Tuesday, Netflix told investors that it had lost almost 1 million subscribers in the second quarter of the year, and would be hastening plans for a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier and a clampdown on account sharing in an attempt to shore up its customer and revenue numbers. It’s the latest in a fairly long line of negative news stories about the streaming giant, which have included layoffs and a reported downscaling of production, particularly in animation and in prestige film and TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ + More

All of the streaming services are putting out big, bold stories this weekend, what a time to be a TV watcher! Netflix is premiering its most expensive film ever, HBO Max will debut a profile of Hollywood’s most enduring couple, and Amazon Prime Video has Billy Porter’s directorial debut. All in all, some exciting new releases for pretty much every taste. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out. Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Elon Musk Reportedly Had Affair With Sergey Brin's Wife

Elon Musk had a brief affair last fall with the wife of Sergey Brin, leading the Google co-founder to file for divorce earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The two entrepreneurs were formerly close friends, but the affair ended their friendship, the Journal reported. Brin and his...
CELEBRITIES
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2040

Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet are runaway, undisputed leaders in their core markets. All three companies dominate the fast-growing cloud computing space. Long-term shareholders of these tech giants can expect excellent returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IndieWire

George R.R. Martin: ‘House of the Dragon’ Is as ‘Anti-Woman’ as History, Not ‘More Misogynistic Than Real Life’

What’s being a woman like in Westeros? Well, not much different than being one in real life, according to “Game of Thrones” franchise creator George R.R. Martin. Martin, who penned the novels behind the HBO hit series and upcoming “House of the Dragon,” out August 21, addressed criticisms of female representation and portrayals during this past weekend’s San Diego Comic Con (via Entertainment Weekly). Prequel series “House of the Dragon,” much like “GoT,” hinges on the familial succession and battle to reign over Westeros, with a female heir being overlooked.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Apple Tv 4k#Peacock Tv#Nbcuniversal#Wwe#The Office#Paramount Plus#Cbs All Access#Hbo Max#Amazon Prime Video
hypebeast.com

Apple Watch “Pro” Will Reportedly Feature Larger, Redesigned Display

New details have emerged ahead of the alleged forthcoming release of Apple’s luxury Apple Watch Series 8. In the latest edition of his newsletter Power On, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed new information about what customers can expect to see from the company’s watch lineup moving forward.
ELECTRONICS
960 The Ref

TBS cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' after 7 seasons

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV, the channel said Monday. In a statement announcing the cancellation, TBS said it has made “some difficult, business-based decisions” as part of its new programming strategy.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

AAXA P8 Portable Projector Review: Teeny Price, Tiny Size, Totally Bright

The AAXA P8 is small and cheap even compared to other portable projectors I've reviewed. The Nebula Capsule is almost as minuscule but it's a whopping 20% more expensive. Impressively, the P8 has a full-size HDMI input, Bluetooth and a headphone jack. Disappointingly, it's not powered by USB, so you have to use the included power adapter, which adds bulk to an otherwise minuscule package. It also lacks a battery. The image quality is fine, given its price and size, but like its bigger brother, the P6X, light output is its main strength.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Marvel Reveals Phase 6 MCU Plans, Including 2 New Avengers Films

After beginning its Saturday Comic-Con panel by revealing that Phase 4 will end with this year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios blew through Phase 5 announcements, right into its post-2024 plans with some *Phase 6* updates. Yes, that's right, we got updates on three Marvel Cinematic Universe phases from...
MOVIES
The Verge

How to enable your iPhone’s screen reader

If you’re looking to enable screen reading on your iPhone, you don’t have to go very far. Since 2009, Apple has included a built-in screen reader called VoiceOver as part of its accessibility features to help those with visual impairments. VoiceOver essentially works by describing aloud everything that...
CELL PHONES
CNET

10 AirPods Pro Tips To Know For Your Apple Wireless Headphones

Apple's AirPods Pro are the higher-end version of its existing AirPods, boasting several unique features, including active noise cancellation for an improved listening experience and interchangeable silicone tips to get a more comfortable fit. Rumors point to Apple updating the AirPods Pro later this year, but at this time if you want Apple's best in-ear wireless headphones, the AirPods Pro are it.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon Smart Thermostat vs. Nest Thermostat: Which Should You Buy?

The Amazon Smart Thermostat currently holds the top spot as our favorite smart thermostat, while the Nest Thermostat snagged "best design" in our list of best budget models. Both smart thermostats have a lot going for them, so we thought we'd compare the two directly to see if one makes more sense for your home. Will it be Amazon or Nest? Let's find out.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Netflix’s iOS app now has a sign-up button that takes you to its website

The new sign-up screen, as spotted by 9to5Mac first, shows a button that will take you to netflix.com/join. But before you’re redirected to the site, the app shows a warning screen that lets you know that you’re not transacting using Apple’s system anymore and all the processes related to that are managed by Netflix.
CELL PHONES
The Atlantic

The Horrors of No-News Facebook

In February 2021, Facebook abruptly wiped all of the news from its platform in Australia. The country’s lawmakers were trying to force the company to share its profits with media outlets, and this was the dramatic response. The gambit worked: After a nearly week-long blackout, which extended to pages from Australian nonprofits and government services, the new regulations were scaled back. “A digitally savvy nation woke up Thursday to a shock on Facebook: The news was gone,” The New York Times’ Sydney-bureau chief, Damien Cave, wrote at the time. “More frightening was what remained: pages dedicated to aliens and U.F.O.s; one for a community group called Say No to Vaccines; and plenty of conspiracy theories, some falsely linking 5G to infertility, others spreading lies about Bill Gates and the end of the world.” He described Australians “wandering” around a newsless Facebook, “dazed as if after a flood.”
INTERNET
CNET

Google, GameStop Stock Splits Are Officially Complete: Tesla Next in Line

Google and GameStop officially completed their respective stock splits this month, and are now trading at the split-adjusted price. This means that shares are now much easier to attain than they were previously. GameStop, which completed its 4-for-1 stock split on July 21, closed trading Thursday afternoon with shares costing...
STOCKS
geekspin

How to get Apple TV+ and Music for free

If you have been wanting to try out Apple services like Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, and Apple Music, we come bearing great news! Thanks to Best Buy, you can now get a free 3 to 6-month subscription for all of these. Here’s the best part–you don’t even have...
ELECTRONICS

