ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

11-foot alligator found hiding under Jeep in Florida driveway, video shows. It roared

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGGwO_0gp5fAnL00

A testy alligator staked its claim on a Florida family’s driveway, and video shared by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shows it roared in anger when forced to leave.

It happened Tuesday, July 19, in Rotonda West’s Oakland Hills Place neighborhood, about 90 miles south of Tampa.

The alligator was large — 11 feet, 2 inches — and was hiding underfoot in the dark, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Around 1 in the morning ... the homeowner found a gator underneath their Jeep,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Florida Fish and Wildlife were called out to assist and unbelievably enough, this ... gator took out the homeowner’s light pole.”

That happened after a licensed trapper put a snare around the alligator’s neck and it went into a series of spins known as the “death roll.”

All this happened within about 10 feet of the home’s front porch, and video shows a woman was inside, watching from the window.

Hundreds have reacted and commented on the brief video, with some calling the alligator’s roaring reaction “prehistoric.”

“That would scare me awake for sure,” Ariel Christine wrote.

“Love that sound! So damn beastly,” Bobby Foster posted.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission contracts with licensed trappers to catch and remove “nuisance” alligators, which are those “believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.” In many cases, mature “nuisance” gators are euthanized and trappers sell the meat and hide.

People worried about an alligator should call FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), the state advises.

Comments / 15

Shari Thompson
3d ago

I love it. You are gonna see more attacks because Yankees just don't get it. plus there over building and ruining my florida

Reply(3)
6
Benny
2d ago

Briefcase, belt, boots, wallet, gator tooth necklace, skull mount, gator foot back scratchers and a meal for 30.... don't want to waste any of it!

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Charlotte County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Rotonda West, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Nick Zotto came across a big surprise early one morning. A little puppy who was in a plastic garbage bag on a road in Hardee County. “I see this black bag in the middle of the road, I see something kind of slowly moving in it,” said Zotto. “I park my car on the side of the road, go up to the bag. I take my knife out, open up the bag and there’s a little puppy in it.”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: 9 boats caught in massive fire at Punta Gorda marina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire crews rushed to put out the flames at a marina in Punta Gorda Friday after witnesses reported hearing an explosion followed by heavy black smoke. “My wife Gail and I were in the house and heard an explosion — didn’t quite know it was an explosion, it was a large boom,” resident Craig Langway told WBBH.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

80-year-old man dies after falling into pool

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirms that an 80-year-old male drowned in a pool at his residence on Saturday. The incident happened at a home on Peregrine Point Drive. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, it appears the man fell into pool. He was later discovered by his wife.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Foster
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation at Heritage Greens in Collier County

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a diver failed to surface from a Collier County golf course pond Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the pond on the golf course is close to the 1800 block of Crestview Way in Naples. The call came to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat explosion leaves over 7 boats on fire in Punta Gorda

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a boat being on fire in the Riveria Marina. According to Charlotte County Fire Department, the fire spread from one to as many as nine boats. Todd Dunn with Charlotte County Fire said as we got on the scene, we...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Jeep#Gator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
WINKNEWS.com

CCSO: Active investigation on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Deputies are investigating a crime scene on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a major crimes unit is present at that location. CCSO did not provide any further details on the nature of the investigation. Update: According to Charlotte Sheriff’s...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested, accused of being a suspected drug dealer

A 69-year-old North Naples man was arrested after Collier deputies say they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in his home. William “Bill” Jones faces more than a dozen charges including five counts of fentanyl trafficking 28 grams or more, four counts of cocaine trafficking 28 grams or 200 grams and one count of trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Father, son arrested for squatting in a Naples home

A father and son were arrested for trespassing in an unoccupied home in Naples on Thursday. David Benson, 52, and Adam Benson, 25, were arrested and charged with trespassing in a structure or conveyance. According to Naples Police Dispatch, a woman said she walked into her home and saw two...
NAPLES, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
16K+
Followers
929
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy