Max Allegri thinks Weston McKennie is the best American player in Europe

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has called Weston McKennie the best American player in Europe at present.

McKennie has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer but earlier this month, Allegri reiterated his stance that the U.S. men’s national team star would be staying with the Serie A giants.

On Thursday, ahead of Juventus facing Chivas in Las Vegas in the first match of their preseason tour of the U.S., Allegri gave some major praise to the 23-year-old.

“McKennie is probably the best American player playing in Europe,” Allegri said at a press conference. “I think it’s very important for him to continue showing the high levels that he has at Juve.”

The USMNT midfielder was in the midst of a standout campaign last year when he suffered a broken metatarsal in his foot in February, an injury that kept him out for most of the rest of the season.

Even with the addition of Paul Pogba this summer, McKennie figures to be a key part of a Juventus squad looking to bounce back in 2022-23 after its first season without a trophy in 10 years.

“Our duty is to win this year, and after 10 years in a row last year was our first without trophies,” Allegri said. “We are obligated to win and we will know that it’s an important year for us.”

