Texas Woman Charged With Capital Murder in 2005 Double Homicide

By Danny Merrell
 4 days ago
According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fugitive from southeast Texas was arrested recently and charged with Capital Murder for an incident that took place over 15 years ago. On July 8, 2022, Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine, 41, of Freeport, was arrested at the parole...

