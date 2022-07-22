Here are some of the most unique things to do in Fort Worth, according to VacationRenter
DALLAS (KDAF) — Need weekend plans? Fort Worth has plenty to do. From the famous Fort Worth Water Gardens to the stockyards, there’s more than enough to keep you occupied.
If you need some help finding activity ideas, here are a few suggestions from VacationRenter.com.
“The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolis offers quite a few museums and other cultural attractions. Cowtown, as the locals call it, also boasts an incredible food scene that is expanding constantly, so this is a great city to explore for anyone passionate about good eats,” as their website states.
- Visit a money printing facility
- The Palace Light Bulb
- Fort Worth Gardens
- National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame
- Lee Harvey Oswald’s Grave
- Fire Station Number 1
- Molly the Trolley
For the full report, click here.
