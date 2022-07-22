Hwy 53 intersection improvements in Virginia start July 25

The Minnesota State Patrol says two people traveling south on I-35 in Duluth suffered injuries when a tire flew into their car. Margaret and Michael Billings, both of Duluth, had been near 40th Avenue West when this happened. The patrol says an SUV on the northbound side lost a tire,...
UPDATE (July 23, 7 a.m.) – The Minnesota State Patrol has provided more information into Friday evening’s accident on the Blatnik Bridge. On their website, they have labeled it a fatal incident. They say a Ford Expedition was traveling from Superior to Duluth when it lost control. It...
Two Duluth residents died in separate crashes in northern Minnesota last week. Both victims — a 55-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman — were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crashes, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash reports, one other person was...
DULUTH, MN -- The St. Louis County Board will consider dropping its contract with a controversial company providing healthcare to inmates in the county jail. According to the resolution on the County Board’s agenda for its Tuesday meeting, if approved, the county would end its contract with MEnD Correctional Care and partner with Duluth’s St. Luke’s Hospital instead.
DULUTH, Minn. -- A driver died after losing control of his car on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth, state patrol says. Officials say that around 7:50 p.m. on Friday a 55-year-old man was traveling north on Interstate 535 on the bridge, heading to Duluth from Superior, Wisconsin. He was driving a Ford Expedition, but lost control of the vehicle, striking a median wall.
Willow River, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash on I-35 in Pine County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a car was traveling south on I-35 south of Willow River when it lost control and struck a tree in the right ditch just after 1:30 p.m.
WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
ST. PAUL, MN-- State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the Great Minnesota Get Together. One stand-out comes all the way from Virginia Minnesota. The World’s Largest floating loon!. The 20-foot loon has called Virginia home for over 40 years and is...
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for Monday, July 25: Julianna Roppe. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
Virginia Police say they were notified Thursday about a military ordnance mortar round being located in the basement wall of a business. A contracting company working on the Arrowhead Bar was doing some work, locating the device. Police evacuated and closed down the 400 block of Chestnut Street for safety...
Formed during the pandemic, the Run-A-Muck ATV Club is having a great time already. "Just wanted to bring the community together, and connect our communities," shared Kim Chambers, the club treasurer. And they are doing good things. One of their major rides of the year is a fundraiser called the...
Hibbing, MN - Several local entities want to hear from the community as they consider creating a rental licensing code. Renters and Landlords are invited to fill out a survey the city, fire department, police department and HRA of Hibbing are using to gather information. Those groups hope to use this survey to help create a way to hold both tenants and landlords accountable while also addressing their needs. The survey is available through August 18 online or in person at the library.
Cleveland-Cliffs, which operates four taconite mines and processing plants on Minnesota’s Iron Range, announced Friday it plans to keep its Northshore Mining facility closed until at least April, 2023. Cliffs first idled Northshore on May 1, resulting in the layoff of about 410 of the 580 employees who work...
DULUTH, Minn. — A man was injured in a garage fire Thursday morning just before 9:45. Duluth Firefighters responded to the fire in the East Hillside neighborhood, according to a press release. Firefighters say the fire started in the garage and was kept from reaching the house by cutting...
I saw someone walking 5 dogs the other day, which seemed to be quite a handful. That led me to ask them why they owned so many and how did they manage them all?. They said they were a dog walker and didn't own any of them personally. While that solved that, it got me to wonder about just how many dogs one could own.
The new theatre company Small Waves is bringing the Team StarKid adult cult favorite 'The Trail to Oregon' to the Zeitgeist in Duluth after building the show from the ground up. To meet the expenses for renting the space, pay the musicians, and pay for other materials, the cast and...
A Deer River woman is facing murder and arson charges after she stabbed a man and set fire to his camper while he was in it. Crystal Marie Wilson, 42, has been charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson after a man was found dead, having been stabbed numerous times and left to burn inside a camper rural Deer River, Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A juvenile male is in custody with possible charges pending for aggravated robbery and 2nd-degree assault. According to the Duluth Police Department, they were called to the 100 block of 131st Ave W for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, they spoke to...
In Duluth, officers responded to a robbery on the 100 block of 131st avenue West. Officers made contact with the reporting party who said they were meeting up with a male individual to sell him a phone. But when then the suspect pulled a gun on them, demanded the phone, and ran.
DULUTH, MN - Friday, dozens of community members attended a funeral for an unclaimed veteran, who had no family or friends to help lay him to rest. “We use the term unclaimed veteran to describe any veteran that is entered at the State Veterans cemeteries that don’t have family or friends, either living or we’re able to contact,” said Cory Johnson Cemetery Administrator at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth.
