Suspected Lee Zeldin attacker released without bail, Zeldin blames lenient N.Y. laws

A day after being attacked, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on Friday returned to the campaign trail to decry New York’s cashless bail law after his alleged assailant was quickly released without bail, the New York Daily News reports. Charged with attempted assault, 43-year-old David Jakubonis was released mere hours after the incident due to the law that waives bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Jakubonis, who is said to have admitted to police he was drunk during the incident, allegedly tried to aim for Zeldin’s neck with a sharp object while the congressman was giving a speech. Jakubonis was restrained by people nearby. Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, predicted the man’s release on Twitter early Friday, saying, “His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were ‘you’re done’, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO