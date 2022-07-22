ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspected Lee Zeldin attacker released without bail, Zeldin blames lenient N.Y. laws

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
13 WHAM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (TND) — The man accused of attacking U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., during a gubernatorial campaign event Thursday evening was released without bail shortly following his arrest, just as Zeldin predicted hours after the attack. “His words as he tried to stab me a few hours...

dottie volpe
3d ago

well unfortunately nothing will be done about any of the crime. When a Democrat has a conflict then it will be a different matter.

Reply(2)
35
lindakramer32
3d ago

when you have criminals in office that's what criminals do they stick up for each other she needs to be impeached we need someone in there who can change the bail reform who cares about our people she apparently doesn't care about anything but herself

Reply
17
MPRJ
3d ago

When you have criminals in office and criminal assistance programs paid for by legal, working, taxpayers, anything goes.

Reply(1)
35
