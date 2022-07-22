Pleats are all the rage; try out these looks from Galleria Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the season’s top trends is texture and one of the best ways to get that texture is with pleats, and Galleria Dallas is here to show us the prettiest pleated pieces of the season.

Pleated Skirt

A pleated skirt is one of the best pieces to incorporate into your wardrobe. Galleria Dallas chose this white pleated skirt because it gives you the coverage of shorts with the fashionability of a skirt. It also features pockets!

They paired this skirt with a gorgeous body suit with a lavender marble print that features asymmetric shoulder details. To complete the look, pair it with simple jewelry.

Pleated Shirt

Of course, not all pleats are created equal. Those who want large box sleeves should look at this shirt by FRAME, which is available at Nordstrom. It features a different type of pleat. It’s a tiny micro-pleat gathered around the waist for a feminine and flowy fit.

The silk fabric of this blouse makes it a gorgeous choice, whether you pair it with jeans or you go with a dressier nighttime look. The button front detail of this shirt looks perfect paired with a layered beaded necklace.

Pleated Dress

The dress pictured below features an all-over print and pleats that are more subtle. The pleats start at the top and go all the way down, but they gather at the waistline. This creates a perfect hourglass silhouette.

This dress also features voluminous sleeve details and off-the-shoulder styling for a fun and flirty look.

Another Pleated Dress Option

For the ultimate and all-over pleating detail check out this gorgeous dress from Banana Republic. The one-shoulder detail gives it a very Greecian goddess look to it. It features beautiful green color and a very subtle floral print.

The silhouette of this dress is breezy; it’s comfortable and it falls away from the body. So its perfect for any kind of occasion.

For more looks, visit Galleria Dallas .

