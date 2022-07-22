Deadline to apply for free community college in Connecticut extended to August 15

Raytheon Technologies has awarded Connecticut Foodshare $1.5 million to help increase food access in communities across the state experiencing high food insecurity. In the state, one in eight people is food insecure, according to Feeding America. But with a new grant, residents living in rural communities and communities of color will see a boost in available nutritious food at partner pantries.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the second best school system in America, according to a report. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report on 2022′s States with the Best & Worst School Systems. Researchers for WalletHub said they compared the 50 states and the District...
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $150 million loan program today to benefit Connecticut small businesses and nonprofits. The new Connecticut Small Business Boost Fund will accept loan applications of $5,000 to $500,000, with a fixed 4.5% interest rate, for eligible small businesses and Connecticut nonprofits with 100 or less full-time employees and annual revenues of less than $8 million.
When the federal government instituted a ban on most evictions for nonpayment of rent in the early portions of the pandemic, legal evictions all but halted in Connecticut, court records show. That ban lasted from September 2020 to August 2021. And the state of Connecticut had additional protections, including a...
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Connecticut’s small businesses will be receiving $119.5 million in funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). In a July 18 press conference, Lamont was joined by White House ARPA Coordinator Gene Sperling, House Majority Whip Rep. Jim...
(WTNH) – Another big step forward for Connecticut’s legal marijuana industry. We now know the names of the 16 growers that are getting the green light from the state to move forward with their applications. The 16 businesses come from all over the state and were qualified through...
The deadline for applications is July 31. The Connecticut Governor's office informed NBC Connecticut about the program. The team said the eligibility capacity is 300,000 families. And only 130,000 applications are still available. (source)
Timing is running out for Connecticut families to claim their child tax rebate as the July 31 deadline looms. Eligible families can receive payments of up to $250 per child for up to three children. As of Tuesday, only about half of eligible recipients claimed their rebate, according to the Connecticut Mirror.
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly called Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products, which include elevators, escalators, and conveyor belts like you see at airports.
Attorney Steven M. Frederick is co-managing partner at the Stamford-based law firm Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin&Kuriansky, LLP. His focus is on employment and labor law and a wide variety of commercial, civil, construction and business litigation. He can be reached at 203-327-2300. The Connecticut legislature has adopted new requirements that undoubtedly will complicate...
Investigated the stroke death rate in Connecticut using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), ten state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity. These high temperatures make people either stay inside in the AC or head outside. People Channel 3 spoke with say...
Before she finally had successful treatment for her Clostridioides difficile infection in New Haven, Connecticut, Freda Pyles’ family physician in rural Pennsylvania was terrified and frustrated that he could not cure her and other patients. Freda Pyles’ family physician in rural Pennsylvania was terrified and frustrated that he could...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority (CTPL) reminded residents on Thursday that the state’s paid leave act supports individuals bonding with a new family member, through birth kinship, adoption or foster care. Workers may also be eligible to receive income replacement benefits for absences associated...
As Connecticut and much of the world battle a brutal summer heat wave, Gov. Ned Lamont is highlighting a series of new climate change laws. But the state has a long way to go to meet its environmental goals.
Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
Statewide primaries will be held for the office of the Secretary of the State and state Treasurer. There are Republican primaries for both the U.S. Senate and Connecticut's 4th Congressional District. Several cities and towns also have primaries for state senators and state representatives. Winners of the party primaries will...
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont at Hartford Communities That Care, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Hartford, Conn. HARTFORD — On the campaign trail and in video clips plastered over social media, Gov. Ned Lamont has often framed his reelection fight against Republican Bob Stefanowski as a referendum over Connecticut’s stringent gun control laws...
