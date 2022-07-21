Mofongo de Camarones (Shrimp Mofongo)

Plantains are among the most widely grown and important crops in the world. Starchier and more robust than their cousin, the banana, you’ll find them everywhere from India to the west coast of Africa, Latin and South America, the Caribbean, and up to Louisiana and Florida, often as a cash crop and a staple starch. Hardy and plentiful, the plantain is a versatile ingredient not unlike a potato or cassava. Depending on their level of ripeness, plantains can be savory or sweet. They can be ground into flour; they can be mashed (and sometimes shaped into fritters and fried); they can be baked; they can be roasted. Growing up in the Bronx, I was exposed mostly to plantains at Dominican or Puerto Rican restaurants, where they generally came either as tostones, twice-fried and savory, or after the meal, as these maduros, softer, sweeter, and made from riper fruit. The avocado crema, my own addition, adds a touch of acidity that complements the sweetness of the plantain.

