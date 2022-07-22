Warren County Port Commission, city of Vicksburg memorialize Mike Roach

Spurred on by the entrepreneurial success of friends, Caroline DeRossette decided she would try her hand at starting a business. Like others, DeRossette was experiencing the rising cost of everything from gas to groceries. She knew, as a single mother with two daughters, that if she didn’t come up with a way to supplement her income from the chemical plant in Tallulah where she worked, cutbacks would be inevitable.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO