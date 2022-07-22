ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Warren County Port Commission, city of Vicksburg memorialize Mike Roach

By Anna Guizerix
Vicksburg Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal businessman and public servant Michael Anthony Roach Sr. was memorialized this week by the Warren County Port Commission and the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen, following his death on July 14 at age 58. Roach was twice appointed by Governor Tate Reeves to serve on the Warren...

Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Tamela Strong-Foster is passionate about helping others

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Tamela Strong-Foster, who volunteers with A Group of Concerned Citizens (AGCC). A Group of Concerned Citizens is a local non-profit organization that aims to serve and promote the well-being of the community with its many projects, such as the Vaccinations and School Supply drive that took place July 16 at the Vicksburg Mall. Strong-Foster is from Vicksburg but was raised in Oak Ridge, Miss. She is a member of the Order of Eastern Star (OES), Daughter of Isis (DOI), Ladies of Circle of Perfection (LOCOP), Kappa Epsilon Psi (KEY) and founding member of A Group of Concerned Citizens (AGCC). Strong-Foster is the mother of two grown sons, Dominique and DeMarcquette Foster, and she proudly served in the United States Army.
VICKSBURG, MS

