ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Report: Yosemite National Park fire now 79% contained

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5Sfa_0gp5b6UW00

July 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters have mostly contained the Washburn Fire that has burned in California's Yosemite National Park for two weeks, burning more than 4,800 acres.

The federal InciWeb emergency website said the blaze was 79% contained as of Friday morning after it involved 4,856 acres. More than 1,330 firefighters have been involved in battling the blaze.

"The fire continues to burn slowly in thick unburned fuels on the northeast and eastern edge of the fire," InciWeb said in a statement. "Firefighters continue to make solid gains of containment with the handline along the South Fork of the Merced River working east with the Inyo Hotshots using pump systems out of the river to assist them."

Fire officials said spot fires had been greatly reduced. The fire line around Mount Raymond continued to hold and conditions had greatly improved.

"Crews continue to mop-up and patrol along Wawona Road as well as around Mariposa Grove," InciWeb said. "Crews are now beginning to backhaul the hose they laid in the initial stages of the Washburn Fire as the fire begins to move into suppression-repair status in certain sections."

Officials said temperatures on Friday were expected to reach in the high 80s to 90s with humidity in the upper teens to mid-20s. They said expected light winds would likely push smoke west.

Because of the progress, authorities have opened up the Wawona community to residents, property owners and National Park Service workers. Other affected areas of the park remained closed.

Yosemite National Park includes nearly 1,200 square miles of mountainous scenery, including high cliffs, deep valleys, tall waterfalls, ancient giant sequoias, and a large wilderness.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Accidents
Yosemite National Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind

An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
ACCIDENTS
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
CBS Denver

Paddleboarder perishes after microburst at Lake Dillon

A man on a paddleboard was separated from his group and then his paddleboard by wind, rain and large waves as a storm cell moved into the Lake Dillon area Saturday afternoon. He did not survive.The storm cell created a microburst over the lake, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.The man's body was recovered 100 yards from shore Saturday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The man was part of a group from the Front Range to recreate on the lake."The group saw the approaching storm and was heading back to the Dillon...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#National Park Service#Containment#Waterfalls#Accident#The Washburn Fire#Inyo
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
News Talk 840 KXNT

Body found at Lake Mead identified

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A woman found dead at Lake Mead earlier this week has been identified one that went missing after falling off a jet ski in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30th. 22 year-old Lily Hatcher was on a jet ski with a man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Newsweek

Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say

A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
403K+
Followers
61K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy