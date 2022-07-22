Vicksburg Convention Center unveils new website for 25th anniversary

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Tamela Strong-Foster, who volunteers with A Group of Concerned Citizens (AGCC). A Group of Concerned Citizens is a local non-profit organization that aims to serve and promote the well-being of the community with its many projects, such as the Vaccinations and School Supply drive that took place July 16 at the Vicksburg Mall. Strong-Foster is from Vicksburg but was raised in Oak Ridge, Miss. She is a member of the Order of Eastern Star (OES), Daughter of Isis (DOI), Ladies of Circle of Perfection (LOCOP), Kappa Epsilon Psi (KEY) and founding member of A Group of Concerned Citizens (AGCC). Strong-Foster is the mother of two grown sons, Dominique and DeMarcquette Foster, and she proudly served in the United States Army.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO