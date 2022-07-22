ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Convention Center unveils new website for 25th anniversary

By Staff Reports
Vicksburg Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) officially unveiled a new look for its website during Thursday’s Ritz on the River event. The sleek new design was a collaborative project with Thomas Peters of VenuWorks Corporate and the VCC team. “We thought with the 25th anniversary we should give...

www.vicksburgpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: SHARING THE LUV: For the Luv of Chicken Salad scoops out a niche in Vicksburg

Spurred on by the entrepreneurial success of friends, Caroline DeRossette decided she would try her hand at starting a business. Like others, DeRossette was experiencing the rising cost of everything from gas to groceries. She knew, as a single mother with two daughters, that if she didn’t come up with a way to supplement her income from the chemical plant in Tallulah where she worked, cutbacks would be inevitable.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Tamela Strong-Foster is passionate about helping others

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Tamela Strong-Foster, who volunteers with A Group of Concerned Citizens (AGCC). A Group of Concerned Citizens is a local non-profit organization that aims to serve and promote the well-being of the community with its many projects, such as the Vaccinations and School Supply drive that took place July 16 at the Vicksburg Mall. Strong-Foster is from Vicksburg but was raised in Oak Ridge, Miss. She is a member of the Order of Eastern Star (OES), Daughter of Isis (DOI), Ladies of Circle of Perfection (LOCOP), Kappa Epsilon Psi (KEY) and founding member of A Group of Concerned Citizens (AGCC). Strong-Foster is the mother of two grown sons, Dominique and DeMarcquette Foster, and she proudly served in the United States Army.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

MARTIN: Thoughts on privacy and the city’s new surveillance system

As The Vicksburg Post’s crime reporter, I rode with Vicksburg city officials to New Orleans on July 6 to attend a presentation on a new surveillance system the city was thinking of adopting. Since then, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to go forward with a contract that would have around 60 cameras installed around the city.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: Sympathies for the Wicked Witch of the West

Who all remembers those words uttered by the Wicked Witch of the West after Dorothy throws a bucket of water on her in the 1939 Metro-Goldwyn Mayer film, “The Wizard of Oz”?. Well for the past few weeks, I feel like I am experiencing a similar phenomenon as...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
Vicksburg, MS
Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg Post

ON THE SHELF: Large print finds to live your best life

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features nonfiction titles from our New Large Print collection. Arthur C. Brooks has written a book about his study of happiness and purpose in “From Strength to Strength.” Most of...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Game Plan

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event. Bowling leagues forming. Fall bowling leagues are now forming at Fun Lanes, with organizational meetings and competition starting soon:. •...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police report Johnny Sims IV missing

The Vicksburg Police Department has released a notice of a missing person. Johnny Sims IV, 26 of Vicksburg, is a Black male who is 6’1’’ in height and weighs 170 pounds. Sims was last seen Wednesday, July 20, around 9:54 a.m. at 345 Bayou Blvd., wearing a yellow shirt. According to a bulletin released by VPD, he is of a slim build with his hair styled in dreadlocks.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ritz#Venuworks Corporate#Vcc Executive#Venuplan
Vicksburg Post

One fatality reported in crash on Nailor Road

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a fatality occurred after a single-vehicle crash on Nailor Road Sunday evening. The identity of the victim, a 49-year-old Vicksburg resident, has not yet been released pending family notification. Units responded after a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Sunday warned of...
WARREN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy