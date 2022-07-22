ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman left in neck brace after safari park proposal goes wildly wrong

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
A woman was left hurting after an uninvited guest interrupted her boyfriend’s romantic proposal.

Montserrat Cox was engaging in a wildlife animal safari — when one of the star attractions tried to cut in on one of the most memorable moments in her life.

Cox’s unnamed partner is seen getting down on bended knee to ask her a very special question — when a giraffe tried to maybe sneak a kiss.

In the now-viral video posted to her TikTok , her man is also featured opening a ring box, prompting Cox to shake her head yes.

She was clearly very excited and trying to contain her emotion as her boyfriend-turned- fiancé fit the ring on her finger.

As the couple shared the special moment during their safari, a friendly giraffe tried to crash the bridal party and ended up head-butting the bride-to-be.

She posted the hilarious video online captioned: “Had to wear a neck brace for the next few days — but still the best proposal ever.”

Had to wear a neck brace for the next few days, but still the best proposal ever 💍 #engagement #fail #proposal #proposalfail #safari #giraffe

The original, now-viral clip has racked up 2.5 millions views — and a pair of followup videos — as of Friday afternoon.

After several people made comments insinuating that the painful proposal was a bad omen, Cox was sure to set the record straight.

“No friends; It’s not a sign of anything. We have been very happy together for 7 years. The giraffe was just being a giraffe,” she responded to naysayers in the comments section.

As the couple shared the special moment during their safari, a friendly giraffe tried to join in and ended up knocking Cox backward with its enormous head.
