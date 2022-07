Alabama Lands League-Best 19 Members on SEC Media Days Preseason Team

Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. led the way as the Crimson Tide had 10 first-team selections.

Alabama has the most talented roster in the SEC, according to the media at SEC Media Days. The Crimson Tide landed a league-best 19 players on the SEC Media Days Preseason All-SEC team the league announced Friday morning. In addition, the Crimson Tide was selected to win both the SEC West and conference championship.

Alabama led the league with 10 first-team selections, including quarterback Bryce Young, running back/all-purpose Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jermaine Burton, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o, defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks and placekicker Will Reichard.

Tight end Cameron Latu, offensive lineman Javion Cohen, defensive lineman D.J. Dale and linebacker Dallas Turner were selected to the second team. Offensive linemen Tyler Steen and Kendall Randolph, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Malachi Moore and return specialist JoJo Earle were selected to the third team.

SEC Media Days All-SEC team

First-team offense

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

First-team defense

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL: Derick Hall, Auburn

DL: Byron Young, Tennessee

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

First-team specialists

P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK: Will Reichard, Alabama

RS : Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-team offense

QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama

C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-team defense

DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL: D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL: Ali Gaye, LSU

DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Second-team specialists

P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-team offense

QB: Will Levis, Kentucky

RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL: Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss

* OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Third-team defense

DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Maason Smith, LSU

DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB: Trey Dean III, Florida

DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama

Third-team specialists

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M