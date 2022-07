GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Global World Outreach, a veterans assistance group, is now trying to raise money to help the veterans who live at Coastal Breeze Villas facing rent increases. The organization’s president and CEO said there are 30-plus veterans at Coast Breeze Villas who have seen a $400 spike in rent and that could force some of them to be homeless.

