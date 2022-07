Ohio State is in a great position to win the Heisman Trophy this year. The Ohio State football team is in a great position to win many awards this year. At the top of the list is the National Title, but an award that has been “close but yet so far” for a few years is the Heisman Trophy. The Buckeyes have not won the award since 2006 when Troy Smith took home the sward, even though several players have been in the voting in recent years.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO