ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

Father and teenage son from Indiana identified as fatal U.S. 131 crash victims

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONSTANTINE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police say a father and son from Middlebury, Indiana were killed Thursday in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 131 near Constantine. The fatal victims have been...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

2 dead in ‘murder/suicide’ in DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were killed in what Indiana State Police called a “murder/suicide” in DeKalb County early Monday. Police were called around 8:40 a.m. to the 800 block of Griswold Court, in the Griswold Estates apartment complex on Auburn’s southeast side, on a report of shots fired.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Orland, Indiana man facing five charges following alleged beating and kidnapping

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Orland, Indiana man is facing five charges including four felonies in connection with an alleged kidnapping last week. Police from Ashley and Hudson say 36-year-old Levi Stetler was arrested Thursday after officers were dispatched to a residence in Hudson on a report a 23-year-old man was kidnapped.
ORLAND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Constantine, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Health
State
California State
Local
Indiana Health
City
Three Rivers, MI
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Middlebury, IN
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Constantine, MI
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNDU

Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was killed in an accidental shooting in Howard Township Sunday. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Detroit Road around 3 p.m. There they found Brittany Young, 35, shot. She later died from her injuries. The initial investigation found the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Man, woman injured in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash that happened in Florence Township, Ohio on Saturday evening. Police say 26-year-old Phillip Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio was driving west on County Road H and didn’t yield to the right of way, causing him to be hit by 79-year-old Bonnie Mills. Mills was heading north on State Route 49 at the time of the crash.
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend man after a search warrant was served

SOUTH BEND – Months ago the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) began a joint investigation with the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) into suspected drug dealing at a residence in South Bend, IN. This investigation resulted in a warrant being served at a residence in the 500 block of South 27th Street on Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 6:40 a.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Two Adults & Five Children Escape Sunday Morning Fort Wayne Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two adults and five children escaped a mid-morning house fire Sunday on the city’s south side. Fort Wayne Fire officials were called to the 4400 block of Lillie Street at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday as Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the one-story home, according to a news release. The fire, which caused heavy damage, was burning in a bedroom, the kitchen, living room and attic. The structure also sustained heavy smoke and moderate water damage. Crews brought the blaze under control 12 minutes after arrival, and no injuries were reported. Although officials were working to determine the exact cause of the fire, they believe it started in a bedroom, the release said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father And Son#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#Gmc Sierra#Three Rivers Health#Lifecare#Mdot#The State Police
thevillagereporter.com

Two-Vehicle Crash In Florence Township Seriously Injures Two People

(PRESS RELEASE) Florence Township-The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 49 and County Road H in Florence Township, Williams County on July 23, 2022 at approximately 7:12p.m. Phillip Richmond, age 26, of...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WWMTCw

5-year-old girl dies in Kalamazoo County crash

COMSTOCK, Mich. — A 5-year-old girl died in a Kalamazoo County crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. A van was traveling eastbound on H Avenue, when the driver failed to stop at a red light, investigators said. A car driving north on Sprinkle Road, with the...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Three injured in car crash on C.R. 50

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A crash on C.R. 50, east of C.R. 11, injured three people on Sunday morning, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:06 a.m., a 2002 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on C.R. 50 when it went off the north side of the road and rolled over, reports said.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
abc57.com

Man seen yelling loudly, hitting himself in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after he was found yelling and hitting himself in the 100 block of N. Center Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. Christopher Scott was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. On Thursday, officers with the Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy