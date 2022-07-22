ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Local funeral director sentenced for OVI

By Michael Reiner
 3 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A funeral director from Salem was in Columbiana County Municipal Court on Wednesday answering OVI charges.

Robert Greenisen, 56, of Salem, entered a no contest plea and was found guilty of OVI. It was his second offense, according to Columbiana County court records.

He was ordered to serve 183 days in jail and his license is suspended for 7 years, He will also have to go through a treatment program, according to court records.

Greenisen was also charged with felony bribery for sending a letter and $500 to Judge Tim McNicol. The bribery case is still ongoing, according to court records.

Judge David Stucki heard the case and Attorney Jeff Jakmides was appointed as special prosecutor.

A $15,000 bond from the bribery case was continued.

