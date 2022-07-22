30 chickens dead after Tracy structure fire

Courtesy of the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Thirty chickens died during a house fire in Tracy on Thursday, according to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority.

The fire authority said that shortly after 10:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the 9300 block of Lorraine Road where they found a detached patio cover, chicken coop and livestock pens on fire.

Fire crews said they were able to gain control of the fire within two-and-a-half hours after arriving on scene.