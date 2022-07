MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash involving a van, a car and a Metrobus in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to Montgomery County Police, at around 9 p.m. Sunday, the drivers of two cars crashed into each other near New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive. The man driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The man driving the car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO