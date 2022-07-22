ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Central Bank RBI Looks To Ban Cryptocurrencies

By Shiv Juneja
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a written statement, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) call to prohibit cryptocurrency but said global cooperation to ban it is needed. What Happened: Over the past year, India has developed firm regulatory...

