ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'Disappointment' - The Swedish View After Stenson Chooses LIV Over Ryder Cup Captaincy

By Elliott Heath
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

"Disappointment is the word that sums up how the Swedish golfers in general are feeling right now," says Eric Franzen, editor of Svensk Golf , in the week that Henrik Stenson relinquished his Ryder Cup captaincy to move to LIV Golf.

The Ice Man was set to be Sweden's first ever Ryder Cup captain just seven years after becoming the country's first ever male Major winner. Stenson said he was " hugely disappointed" to lose the job while insisting that LIV "is something that I want to experience."

"He was an icon in Swedish golf, that’s for sure," Eric Franzen told Golf Monthly. "I mean he was the first male winner of a Major tournament so he was really accepted both by the golf audience and by the wider sports audience as well. He’s an approachable guy, very likeable, has a great sense of humour. Sports fans in Sweden generally adopted him and now it’s a bit of a different scenario obviously.

"I would guess that disappointment is the word that sums up how the Swedish golfers in general are feeling right now. I mean Ryder Cup is a big thing in Sweden, a very prestigious tournament and we take pride that we have had several people as vice captains and that we also had players making their mark in different versions of the Ryder Cup.

"Now for the first time we were looking forward to having a Swedish captain and that just went into shambles."

Franzen says the Stenson story has been a big one this week in his home nation and has even led to an appearance on a national TV sports show. He says Stenson's legacy is tarnished but his achievements won't be forgotten, although he'll now be remembered as the guy who ruined Sweden's chances for its first Ryder Cup captain.

"Yeah it is [his legacy being tarnished]," Franzen said. "It would be a bit different if he actually would have followed through with the role as the captain then it would kind of be one of the highlights of his career obviously with the victory at Royal Troon as well.

"Now I mean he’s not going to be erased from the history of Swedish golf, he’s still going to be the first male Major winner but his legacy is going to be viewed a bit differently because he’s also going to be the guy that basically ruined our chances to see a Swedish captain in the Ryder Cup."

Stenson said in a statement that he was committed to growing the game, although some may think his LIV move was purely for financial reasons with the 2016 Open champion's fee to sign with LIV Golf reported to be somewhere between $40m-$50m.

"It’s written by some PR person basically and growing the game, I mean people have reacted on that specific line and think it would just be more honest if he would just say that it’s a cash grab right away. So yeah especially that line has attracted a bit of attention."

Franzen also thinks Stenson's affiliation with the DP World Tour, and specifically the Scandinavian Mixed, will now be over. Stenson hosted the mixed, equal prize money tournament with fellow legend Annika Sorenstam, which Franzen said "breathed new life" into the former Scandinavian Masters.

"Probably not [on Stenson continuing as host]. It’s a big event yeah, it breathed a bit of new life into the European Tour event the Scandinavian Masters that’s been around forever.

"So they introduced the new format and a way basically to show everyone that golf is a very accessible and welcoming sport. Right now I really can’t see that they are going to keep him on as a host of the tournament. The European Tour also owns the tournament, stages it so I can’t see it happening."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Stenson
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Captaincy#Swedish
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

83
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy