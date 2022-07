The XFL officially announced which eight cities will host its teams when the third iteration of the league returns in 2023. According to an official announcement Sunday, the league will feature teams in Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Arlington (Texas), Houston, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio will be new additions to the XFL, while the other five cities have hosted teams in previous versions of the league.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO